e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Football / Sweden blank India 4-0 to clinch women’s U-17 international football tournament title

Sweden blank India 4-0 to clinch women’s U-17 international football tournament title

The Swedes took the lead as early as the fourth minute through Rusul Kafaji, who struck a shot from outside the penalty box that hit the back of the net.

football Updated: Dec 19, 2019 21:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Representative Image.
Representative Image.(Twitter)
         

Sweden expectedly clinched the title of the women’s U-17 international football tournament after blanking India 4-0 in a lop-sided summit clash in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Swedes took the lead as early as the fourth minute through Rusul Kafaji, who struck a shot from outside the penalty box that hit the back of the net.

The visiting side extended their lead in the 16th minute with skipper Elma Nelhage heading in Rusul’s corner kick.

Two minutes later, Sweden added a third through Evelina Duljan, who raced down the right flank, got into the box and shot across to score.

In the 20th minute, the much superior European side threatened again through Monica Bah, who latched on to an aerial ball and ran into the penalty area. She fired in a powerful shot but India keeper Manju Ganjhu was equal to it, diving low to thwart it away.

Changing over, India threatened the opposition citadel for the first time in the match. Wing back Jyoti Kumari curled in a cross from her flank that evaded an onrushing Lynda Kom and was collected by the Swedish custodian Elin Svahn.

Manju was called into action once again a few minutes from the hour mark as she saved a low shot from the left side of the penalty area, which was eventually cleared away for a corner.

In the 61st minute, Sweden earned a penalty kick after a foul inside the box but the resulting effort was skied over the bar by Matilda Vinberg.

The European side, though, made it four through Monica as she met a cross from the right and the ball hit the post and went into the goal.

Evelina Duljan of Sweden was named the most valuable player while team-mates Monika Bah finished as highest scorer and Elin Svahn the best goalkeeper. India’s Shilky Devi was named the most promising player.

tags
top news
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
‘Am glad I went’: Ramachandra Guha explains why he joined CAA protests
‘Am glad I went’: Ramachandra Guha explains why he joined CAA protests
IPL Auction highlights: Australians,uncapped Indian stars rake in big bucks
IPL Auction highlights: Australians,uncapped Indian stars rake in big bucks
BJP pulls out old video of Manmohan Singh on citizenship, Cong defends former PM
BJP pulls out old video of Manmohan Singh on citizenship, Cong defends former PM
BJP using CAA-NRC to reach out to Bengali-speaking Hindu voters in Assam, Bengal
BJP using CAA-NRC to reach out to Bengali-speaking Hindu voters in Assam, Bengal
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
WhatsApp’s latest beta updates reveal new features for Android users
WhatsApp’s latest beta updates reveal new features for Android users
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi: Metro service hit, traffic jams: All key points
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi: Metro service hit, traffic jams: All key points
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News