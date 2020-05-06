e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Turkey to resume football league on June 12: federation

Turkey to resume football league on June 12: federation

“We have taken the decision to resume the (professional leagues) on June 12, 13 and 14,” Turkish Football Federation chief Nihat Ozdemir said during a televised press conference in Istanbul.

football Updated: May 06, 2020 18:27 IST
AFP
AFP
Istanbul
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Twitter)
         

Turkey’s Super Lig will resume on June 12, the football federation said on Wednesday, after games were suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have taken the decision to resume the (professional leagues) on June 12, 13 and 14,” Turkish Football Federation chief Nihat Ozdemir said during a televised press conference in Istanbul.

He said he hoped Turkey would host the Champions League final in August, which had originally been scheduled for May 30 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Ozdemir said the TFF planned for the Super Lig to finish on July 26.

The league was suspended on March 19 after the TFF came under fire for insisting games go ahead behind closed doors.

The TFF head said matches starting in June would again be played without an audience but this could change depending on how the situation evolves.

“Who knows, maybe we could play four out of the remaining eight weeks with an audience.” But Ozdemir insisted, “our priority is the health” of the players.

tags
top news
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
Lab-grown antibodies could block Sars-Cov-2 virus: Scientists
Lab-grown antibodies could block Sars-Cov-2 virus: Scientists
Top Hizbul terrorist Raiz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Raiz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News