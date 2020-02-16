e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / Twitter accounts of Olympics, FC Barcelona hacked

Twitter accounts of Olympics, FC Barcelona hacked

The hacker group called OurMine, that last month defaced social media accounts of the National Football League (NFL) and 15 of its teams, hijacked accounts for both the Olympics and FC Barcelona teams on Saturday.

football Updated: Feb 16, 2020 13:37 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Getty Images)
         

Hackers have used a third-party platform to break into the official Twitter accounts of Olympics and FC Barcelona, to post a message that star player Neymar would come back to the soccer team.

The hacker group called OurMine, that last month defaced social media accounts of the National Football League (NFL) and 15 of its teams, hijacked accounts for both the Olympics and FC Barcelona teams on Saturday.

According to Engadget, Twitter confirmed the hacking, saying OurMine used a “third-party platform” to take control of the accounts.

Twitter locked down the affected accounts and was “working closely” with partners to restore them.

The International Olympic Committee said it was “investigating a potential breach” while FC Barcelona said it would run a “cybersecurity audit”.

OurMine is believed to be based in Saudi Arabia and defaced social media accounts of the NFL, the 49ers, Cardinals, Bears, Bills, Broncos, Browns, Bucs, Cowboys, Colts, Chiefs, Eagles, Giants, Packers, Texans, and Vikings last month.

Most of the tweets posted by the OurMine hackers came from Khoros -- a web service used by digital marketing and PR departments to manage social media accounts, and is connected to a social media account as a third-party app.

OurMine has been involved in high-profile hacking in the past, including breaking into social media accounts of celebrities such as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, to name a few.

The group has been active since 2016 and is believed to consist of several Saudi teenagers.

Earlier this month, the official Twitter accounts of Facebook and its messaging app Messenger were hacked by the same group of hackers

“Hi, we are O u r M i n e. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security better than Twitter,” posted the hackers.

In a statement here, a Facebook spokesperson said: “Some of our corporate social accounts were briefly hacked but we have secured and restored access”.

tags
top news
I am everyone’s chief minister: Arvind Kejriwal begins 3rd innings as Delhi CM
I am everyone’s chief minister: Arvind Kejriwal begins 3rd innings as Delhi CM
PM Modi announces ‘another big decision’ on Ayodhya Ram Temple
PM Modi announces ‘another big decision’ on Ayodhya Ram Temple
AAP has 8 women legislators but not a single one in Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet
AAP has 8 women legislators but not a single one in Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet
Punjab cop allegedly shoots wife, three in-laws dead with AK-47 rifle
Punjab cop allegedly shoots wife, three in-laws dead with AK-47 rifle
Lethal pacers, opening fix: 3 big takeaways for India after warm-up clash
Lethal pacers, opening fix: 3 big takeaways for India after warm-up clash
Realme trolls Xiaomi with its new 65W fast charging technology
Realme trolls Xiaomi with its new 65W fast charging technology
Delhi cop murdered by minor daughter, friend for slapping her on V-Day
Delhi cop murdered by minor daughter, friend for slapping her on V-Day
Watch: Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM for third consecutive time
Watch: Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM for third consecutive time
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News