UEFA recommends completion of league seasons

The German Bundesliga is set to become the first top-flight league to attempt to restart its season, with clubs expected to agree to a May 9 resumption when they meet on Thursday.

football Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:11 IST
AFP
AFP
Lausanne
General view of the UEFA logo before the draw.
General view of the UEFA logo before the draw.(REUTERS)
         

UEFA made a “strong recommendation” on Tuesday that domestic European football league seasons, currently on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, be completed.

“There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions,” European football’s governing body said.

It added that “some special cases will be heard once guidelines concerning participation to European competitions -- in case of a cancelled league -- have been developed.” UEFA said any further decisions would be announced after its Executive Committee meets on Thursday.

League seasons across Europe were halted in March as coronavirus spread across Europe.

The German Bundesliga is set to become the first top-flight league to attempt to restart its season, with clubs expected to agree to a May 9 resumption when they meet on Thursday.

