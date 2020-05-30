e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / UK government gives green light for sports to return from June 1

UK government gives green light for sports to return from June 1

Strict guidelines were also published in the document which included a ban on spectators and an insistence on adhering to social distancing norms as far as possible.

football Updated: May 30, 2020 23:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
General view of match balls on the pitch before the match.
General view of match balls on the pitch before the match.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

The United Kingdom government has given the green light for sport in the country to return from June 1 behind closed doors. The development comes as a boost for the lucrative English cricket and football competitions in particular who have all been looking for a restart within the next two months.

“The wait is over. Live British sport will shortly be back on in safe and carefully controlled environments,” said British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden in a document published by Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Strict guidelines were also published in the document which included a ban on spectators and an insistence on adhering to social distancing norms as far as possible.

“This guidance provides the safe framework for sports to resume competitions behind closed doors. It is now up to individual sports to confirm they can meet these protocols and decide when it’s right for them to restart.”

The Premier League in its statement said that it “welcomes” the government’s decision. “The Premier League welcomes the government’s announcement today,” a statement from the league said. “All major sports, including the Premier League, have been working with DCMS to produce the stage three protocol.

The England and Wales Cricket Board on Friday announced a list of players who are returning to training camp which featured members of the England team including Test captain Joe Root and limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan.

tags
top news
Two NASA astronauts climb aboard SpaceX rocket for historic flight
Two NASA astronauts climb aboard SpaceX rocket for historic flight
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In