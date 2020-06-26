e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Valencia’s Champions League hopes dwindle with loss at Eibar

Valencia’s Champions League hopes dwindle with loss at Eibar

Eibar players celebrated by greeting fans who watched the match from the balconies of nearby buildings overlooking the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

football Updated: Jun 26, 2020 08:50 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Madrid
Eibar players celebrate
Eibar players celebrate(Eibar)
         

Valencia’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League took a hit with a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Eibar in the Spanish league on Thursday.

The result left Valencia in eighth place, seven points behind Sevilla, which holds the final qualification spot for the European club competition. A win would have left Valencia in a tie for fifth. It stayed two points behind sixth-place Villarreal in the final Europa League spot.

An own-goal by Geoffrey Kondogbia in the 16th minute gave the victory for Eibar, which remained in 17th place but opened a four-point gap to the relegation zone.

Eibar players celebrated by greeting fans who watched the match from the balconies of nearby buildings overlooking the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

It was the first win after the pandemic break for the Basque Country club, which was coming off consecutive draws against Athletic Bilbao and Getafe. It had resumed with a loss at Real Madrid.

Valencia has lost two of its four matches since the break. It hasn’t won an away match since December.

“Away matches have been a problem for us this season,” Valencia defender José Luís Gayà said. “We have been performing well at home, getting good results, but we don’t have a good streak away from home. If we want to contend for a Champions League spot we need to start winning these away matches.”

Kondogbia found his own net when a corner went through several players and ricocheted off his leg.

“We can’t concede a goal like that if we want to make it to the Champions League,” Gayà said. “It’s difficult to turn things around in these types of matches.”

Valencia defender Eliaquim Mangala was sent off in the 90th for a hard foul that earned him a second yellow card.

League leader Real Madrid visits Espanyol on Sunday, while second-place Barcelona visits Celta Vigo on Saturday. The Spanish powerhouses are tied on points but Madrid has the better tiebreakers with seven rounds left.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

tags
top news
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
LIVE: Vietnam PM warns of economic calamity due to Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: Vietnam PM warns of economic calamity due to Covid-19 pandemic
1.25 cr jobs, 125 days: PM to launch Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan today
1.25 cr jobs, 125 days: PM to launch Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan today
1 terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral in an ongoing encounter: Police
1 terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral in an ongoing encounter: Police
Fuel prices increase for 20th day, petrol crosses Rs 80 a litre mark in Delhi
Fuel prices increase for 20th day, petrol crosses Rs 80 a litre mark in Delhi
170% salary hike to those building roads in border areas: Report
170% salary hike to those building roads in border areas: Report
Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm warnings for 8 Bihar districts
Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm warnings for 8 Bihar districts
‘Nepal should be careful of China’: Central Tibet Administration warns
‘Nepal should be careful of China’: Central Tibet Administration warns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In