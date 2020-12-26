e-paper
Home / Football / VAR denies Southampton in 0-0 draw at Fulham in EPL

VAR denies Southampton in 0-0 draw at Fulham in EPL

Southampton had two goals disallowed by VAR in a 0-0 draw at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Dec 26, 2020
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
Southampton’s Irish striker Shane Long (C) watches as his shot passes Fulham’s French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola
Southampton’s Irish striker Shane Long (C) watches as his shot passes Fulham’s French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola(Getty)
         

Southampton had two goals disallowed by VAR in a 0-0 draw at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday. Shane Long and Theo Walcott both looked to have broken the deadlock for the visitors in the second half, only to see their efforts ruled out for offside on review as Southampton slipped to eighth place in the standings.

Fulham played out its fourth consecutive draw, doing so in the absence of manager Scott Parker while he self-isolated after a member of his household tested positive for the coronavirus. There were just three shots on target during the game, with possession also evenly shared between the sides.

Southampton appeared to have taken the lead in the 75th when Ryan Bertrand’s cross found Long and he slotted the ball past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, but the striker was found to be offside. The same fate befell Walcott after scoring from Che Adams’ cross. Adams, though, was deemed to be in an offside position when he made the run in behind.

Fulham stayed in third-to-last place. Southampton was without injured striker Danny Ings, while manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said before the match that Jannik Vestergaard could miss the next four weeks with a knee problem.

