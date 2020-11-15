e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Virus-hit Italy hosts Poland without coach and star forward

Virus-hit Italy hosts Poland without coach and star forward

Poland tops Group 1 in League A. It is a point above Italy and two above the Netherlands. Italy plays in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday, while Poland hosts the Netherlands.

football Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 10:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Photo of Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia
Photo of Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia (Twitter)
         

Without its coach and star forward, Italy can’t afford to lose against Poland in what could be a decisive Nations League clash on Sunday. They meet at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia knowing that victory for either side will likely send it to the Nations League finals.

Poland tops Group 1 in League A. It is a point above Italy and two above the Netherlands. Italy plays in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday, while Poland hosts the Netherlands.

Italy has been beset by problems heading into these qualifiers, mainly to do with the coronavirus.

Coach Roberto Mancini is still at home in Rome self-isolating after contracting COVID-19, as is Lazio forward Ciro Immobile, last season’s European Golden Shoe winner.

Mancini will again be replaced by assistant coach Alberigo Evani, who was in charge on Wednesday when Estonia was beaten 4-0 in a friendly.

“It’s not an easy period for any of us,” Italy defender Emerson said. “This season is a bit different from past ones.

“Our coach is unfortunately at home, but those of us who are here must do all that we can for those who can’t be.” Italy midfielder Roberto Gagliardini left the Azzurri camp on Saturday after a possible return of the virus. Gagliardini had the virus last month but recovered. He played all of Wednesday’s match but an inconclusive test result has forced him to return to his club Inter Milan as a precaution.

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci will return to Juventus on Sunday after failing to recover from a muscular injury.

“I’ve asked too much from my body because we had injuries at Juventus that didn’t allow us to rotate,” said Bonucci, who was hoping to make his 100th appearance for Italy.

“I’m someone who never pulls back and I played through the pain for some important matches. I’m 33 years old and I’m starting to listen to my body.” Italy forwards Moise Kean and Pietro Pellegri withdrew from the squad on Friday because of injury. Kean was replaced by Udinese forward Stefano Okaka.

Italy drew in Poland 0-0 last month.

Victory for either Italy or Poland would give it a significant advantage heading into the final round of fixtures but qualification would by no means be a foregone conclusion.

Italy drew at home to Bosnia in the opening round, ending an 11-match winning streak, while Poland lost to the Netherlands.

tags
top news
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig quits party ahead of DDC polls: Reports
Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig quits party ahead of DDC polls: Reports
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone post Diwali, likely to improve later today
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone post Diwali, likely to improve later today
From Joe Biden to Boris Johnson, world leaders extend Diwali greetings
From Joe Biden to Boris Johnson, world leaders extend Diwali greetings
Thousands rally behind Donald Trump, believing he won race he lost
Thousands rally behind Donald Trump, believing he won race he lost
BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise
BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In