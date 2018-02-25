 Watford beat Everton, pull clear of Premier League drop zone | football | Hindustan Times
Watford beat Everton, pull clear of Premier League drop zone

Watford defeated Everton 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

football Updated: Feb 25, 2018 11:15 IST
Watford's Troy Deeney celebrates scoring his goal against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.
Watford's Troy Deeney celebrates scoring his goal against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.(Reuters)

Watford opened up a six-point gap to the English Premier League relegation zone by beating Everton 1-0 thanks to Troy Deeney’s late goal on Saturday.

The striker scored from close range in the 79th minute to inflict a fourth straight away loss on Everton, which is alongside Watford in mid-table.

In the final minute, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford went up for a corner and nodded the ball down toward goal but rival keeper Orestic Karnezis saved from Cenk Tosun’s acrobatic effort.

With a second straight home win, Watford was only four points from seventh place.

