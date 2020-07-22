e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Watford relegation fears mount after thrashing by Manchester City

Watford relegation fears mount after thrashing by Manchester City

Starting the day three points above 19th-placed Bournemouth and 18th-placed Aston Villa, Watford held firm for half an hour before Sterling’s sensational strike gave City the lead.

football Updated: Jul 22, 2020 06:28 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Watford
Watford's Roberto Pereyra in action with Manchester City's Phil Foden.
Watford's Roberto Pereyra in action with Manchester City's Phil Foden.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Watford lurched closer to relegation from the Premier League after a 4-0 hammering at home by a merciless Manchester City on Tuesday for whom an inspired Raheem Sterling scored twice. Two days after sacking manager Nigel Pearson, Watford were torn apart by Pep Guardiola’s side, who also beat them 8-0 in the league in September and 6-0 in last year’s FA Cup final.

Starting the day three points above 19th-placed Bournemouth and 18th-placed Aston Villa, Watford held firm for half an hour before Sterling’s sensational strike gave City the lead.

Sterling doubled the lead for second-placed City before halftime, tucking home a rebound after his penalty was saved by Ben Foster, and City went hunting for more after the break.

Phil Foden made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute before Aymeric Laporte headed in City’s fourth four minutes later.

Watford escaped further punishment but the heavy defeat has wiped out the goal difference advantage they held over Villa, who were in action against Arsenal later, and Bournemouth.

Bournemouth would have been relegated had Watford managed a point but the relegation battle will now go to the last day of the season on Sunday with two from three to join Norwich City.

tags
top news
Different forms of lockdown across India as cases spike
Different forms of lockdown across India as cases spike
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Coronavirus crisis: Spread wider, but impact less deadly
Coronavirus crisis: Spread wider, but impact less deadly
Live screens, shifts in House Covid-19 plan
Live screens, shifts in House Covid-19 plan
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
Fall in hospitalisations in 2017-18 compared to 2014
Fall in hospitalisations in 2017-18 compared to 2014
Sero survey shows Delhi has definitely crossed infection peak: Expert
Sero survey shows Delhi has definitely crossed infection peak: Expert
‘23.48% people in Delhi affected by Covid’: Key details of sero survey
‘23.48% people in Delhi affected by Covid’: Key details of sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In