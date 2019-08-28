e-paper
Wayne Rooney gets extra ban after red card

After reviewing the incident further, the MLS Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday confirmed Rooney had been given an extra game on top of his initial suspension

football Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:53 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Aug 21, 2019; Washington, D.C., USA; D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) leaves the pitch after receiving a red card against the New York Red Bulls during the first half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports)
         

Wayne Rooney was handed an additional one-game ban on Tuesday following his sending off for D.C. United against the New York Red Bulls on August 21, Major League Soccer confirmed.

Rooney was given a red card for violent conduct after striking Red Bulls midfielder Cristian Casseres with a forearm during a penalty box collision.

The dismissal led to an automatic one-game suspension, which Rooney served last weekend when he sat out United’s game with Philadelphia Union.

However after reviewing the incident further, the MLS Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday confirmed Rooney had been given an extra game on top of his initial suspension.

The decision means Rooney will miss D.C. United’s trip to Montreal on August 31.

Rooney, 33, is in the final season of his 18-month MLS career after announcing earlier this month that he has signed for English Championship side Derby County as player-coach.

The former England and Manchester United star will join Derby from January 2020 at the conclusion of the MLS season.

