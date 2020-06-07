e-paper
Home / Football / Bundesliga: Werder’s survival hopes dented in 1-0 loss to Wolfsburg

Bundesliga: Werder’s survival hopes dented in 1-0 loss to Wolfsburg

They were heading for a largely uneventful 0-0 draw in torrential rain before the 82nd minute, when Wolfsburg’s substitute winger Felix Klaus curled in a cross from the right and Wout Weghorst met it with a bouncing header into the Werder goal.

football Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:28 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
BREMEN
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg - Weser-Stadion, Bremen, Germany - June 7, 2020 Werder Bremen's Yuya Osako in action with VfL Wolfsburg's Marin Pongracic and Xaver Schlager, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Patrik Stollarz/Pool via REUTERS DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg - Weser-Stadion, Bremen, Germany - June 7, 2020 Werder Bremen's Yuya Osako in action with VfL Wolfsburg's Marin Pongracic and Xaver Schlager, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Patrik Stollarz/Pool via REUTERS DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video(REUTERS)
         

Wolfsburg took a step toward the Europa League and Werder Bremen moved closer to a historic relegation from the Bundesliga as Wolfsburg won their meeting 1-0 on Sunday. Both teams’ players kneeled around the center circle before the start in an anti-racism gesture following the protests across the United States.

The result leaves Werder, last a German champion in 2009, in 17th place and facing relegation. That would mean only its second season outside the top division since the Bundesliga was founded.

Werder hasn’t won at home in the league since Sept. 1. It is six points off safety and three off Fortuna Düsseldorf in the relegation playoff spot. Wolfsburg climbs above Hoffenheim into sixth place and a Europa League spot.

