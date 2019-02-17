Why Arsene Wenger didn’t join Real Madrid

Arsene Wenger was a runaway star during a press interaction here on Sunday. Despite the presence of two Olympic champions and a rugby superstar by his side, the former Arsenal boss robbed the spotlight till the moderator said “no more questions for Arsene!” But despite the media’s best efforts, Wenger didn’t disclose his future plans, but hinted he was looking at advisory roles instead of being a full-time professional coach.

“I am enjoying the break... there is so much freedom and less pressure. There is so much to explore and see how sport is evolving. Plus, I am old,” said the 69-year-old Frenchman, who managed Arsenal from 1996 to 2018, winning numerous English accolades for the Gunners and also guiding them to the Champions League final in 2006.

Wenger admitted he had offers to join Real Madrid on more than one occasion but his three-fold vision as coach gave him more space at Arsenal.

“For me, the coach’s work has to have an impact on three different levels,” said Wenger while announcing the Laureus Sport for Good Award.

“First, in the careers of the players that you work with; secondly, in the style of the team and thirdly, in the structure of the club for which he works. For me, that aspect is very important as I felt that it was not the time to leave (Arsenal) because we were still developing the structure.”

When asked about whether he would like to manage Real Madrid in the future, Wenger kept the media guessing.

“I can’t answer you because I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. My job is to get the best out of the players and I hope to continue doing that in the future, but first I have to get the best out of myself and I’m now looking for the best way to develop.”

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 23:05 IST