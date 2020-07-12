e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Wolves brush aside Everton 3-0 in Premier League

Wolves brush aside Everton 3-0 in Premier League

After a slow start at Molineux, Wolves slowly took control and went in to the break 1-0 ahead after scoring in first-half injury time through Raul Jimenez.

football Updated: Jul 12, 2020 18:54 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Wolverhampton
Everton's Lucas Digne, left, tries to block a shot from Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Everton at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Everton's Lucas Digne, left, tries to block a shot from Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Everton at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (AP)
         

Wolverhampton brushed aside an uninspired Everton 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to keep its faint hopes of a Champions League place alive.

After a slow start at Molineux, Wolves slowly took control and went in to the break 1-0 ahead after scoring in first-half injury time through Raul Jimenez.

The home side doubled its lead 46 seconds into the second half when Leander Dendoncker glanced in.

Diogo Jota made it 3-0 with 16 minutes remaining when he latched onto a brilliant pass and rifled low past a helpless Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

The win moves Wolves up to sixth place in the table and within three points of Manchester United in the last Champions League position.

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot marginalised Pilot, Congress failed to settle issues in Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot marginalised Pilot, Congress failed to settle issues in Rajasthan
UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe
UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers tonight
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers tonight
LIVE: 7,827 new cases take Maharashtra Covid-19 tally to 2,54,427
LIVE: 7,827 new cases take Maharashtra Covid-19 tally to 2,54,427
Abhishek Bachchan shares update on Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya
Abhishek Bachchan shares update on Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya
Not a conducive time for polls; impose President’s Rule if needed: Tejashwi Yadav
Not a conducive time for polls; impose President’s Rule if needed: Tejashwi Yadav
‘Not just terrorism but…’: Amit Shah praises jawans for their efforts in fighting Covid-19
‘Not just terrorism but…’: Amit Shah praises jawans for their efforts in fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In