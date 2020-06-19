Zinedine Zidane becomes joint second most successful Real Madrid manager in terms of victories

football

Zinedine Zidane, in his two terms as coach of Real Madrid, has proved that he is one of the best in the business. He had guided the Spanish giants to a LaLiga title and a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League titles in first term. The former French World Cup winner came back to take over the reins last season after Real Madrid struggled to cope with life post Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has turned the team around once again and is currently hot on the heels of holders FC Barcelona, with just two points behind in the league. Real Madrid’s impressive victory over Valencia on Thursday night has now made Zidane the joint-second most successful coach for the Los Blancos.

The victory over Valencia was Zidane’s133rd , equalling Vicente Del Bosque. Zidane now is only behind Miguel Munoz, who guided the Meringues to 357 wins.

All these victories have led to Zidane clinching 10 titles as Real Madrid coach which includes three Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, one La Liga, and two Spanish Super Cups.

“It’s crucially important to what we’re doing. That’s three points against very good opposition who played fantastically in the first half, with real pace. We played very well throughout the game, from the first minute, and we got even better in the second half,” the club’s official website quoted Zidane as saying after the win over Valencia.

“That’s how it’s going to be until the end. There are always adjustments but we can be pleased, satisfied with how we performed all match. I’m pleased for the players, they’re the ones out there, fighting and it’s a well-deserved victory tonight,” he added.