Home / Football / Zlatan Ibrahimovic picks up calf injury during Milan’s training

Zlatan Ibrahimovic picks up calf injury during Milan’s training

Ibrahimovic will undergo medical exams on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury

football Updated: May 25, 2020 23:34 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
File photo of Zlatan Ibrahimovic while training
File photo of Zlatan Ibrahimovic while training(Getty Images)
         

Zlatan Ibrahimovic injured his calf while training for the anticipated restart of Serie A with AC Milan on Monday. The forward will undergo medical exams on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury, the club said.

Serie A has been suspended since 9 March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league is hoping to restart on 13 June if the government approves. The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic rejoined Milan in December on a six-month contract with an option for next season.

During the virus lockdown in Italy, Ibrahimovic trained with Swedish club Hammarby, of which he is part owner. Ibrahimovic scored three goals in eight Serie A matches with Milan this season. He also played for Milan from 2010-12.

In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

