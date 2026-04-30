4,600 knee replacements under Punjab’s Sehat scheme restore mobility

Thousands of patients in Punjab suffering from chronic knee pain are regaining mobility through free surgeries under the state government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, with nearly 4,600 knee replacements conducted in the past three months alone. Beneficiaries of Punjab’s Sehat scheme recover after knee replacement surgeries at a government hospital.

The scheme, launched by the government led by Bhagwant Mann, provides cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually, enabling patients to access advanced medical care without financial burden.

For Sukhwinder Kaur, who endured years of pain, the surgery marked a turning point. “I could barely walk earlier. Now I feel I have my life back,” she said.

A similar recovery story comes from 67-year-old Paramjit Kaur, whose mobility had been severely restricted due to osteoarthritis. Her son, Jaswinder Singh, said they discovered the scheme online and completed registration within days. “Once enrolled, the surgery was done without any financial stress. The improvement has been remarkable,” he said.

Doctors across government hospitals report a significant rise in such procedures. Dr Karan Chopra, an orthopaedic surgeon at Civil Hospital Barnala, said monthly surgeries have increased from around 80 to over 120. “Earlier, many patients delayed surgery due to costs ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh. Now, treatment is cashless, which has changed patient behaviour,” he said.

Patients from districts including Bathinda and Tarn Taran have also benefited, with families citing the scheme as a key factor in opting for timely treatment.

Officials said the surge reflects a broader shift in healthcare access in the state, where affordability is no longer a barrier to critical procedures.