49ers look to improve to 4-0 when they host the Jaguars without Nick Bosa

Jacksonville (2-1) at San Francisco (3-0)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, Fox.

BetMGM NFL Odds: 49ers by 3.

Against the spread: Jaguars 2-1; 49ers 2-1.

Series record: 49ers lead 5-2.

Last week: Jaguars beat Texans 17-10; 49ers beat Cardinals 16-15.

Last meeting: 49ers beat Jaguars 34-3 at Jacksonville, Fla., Nov. 12, 2023.

Jaguars offense: overall (8), rush (5), pass (13), scoring (14).

Jaguars defense: overall (10), rush (5), pass (16), scoring (5).

49ers offense: overall (7), rush (26), pass (1), scoring (23).

49erss defense: overall (4), rush (15), pass (5), scoring (3).

Turnover differential: Jaguars plus-5; 49ers minus-1.

WR Brian Thomas Jr. The second-year pro has dropped six passes in three games, including three last week against Houston. All three came on third down plays that halted drives. Thomas rebounded with a 46-yarder to set up the winning score. But it did little to ease concern about his early season woes. He dropped two passes in Week 2, including one on fourth down near the goal line.

DE Mykel Williams. With Nick Bosa out for the season with a knee injury, the Niners will be counting heavily on their first-round rookie. Williams has been stout against the run so far this season and had a team-high six QB pressures last week, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jaguars DE Josh Hines-Allen vs. 49ers LT Trent Williams. Hines-Allen ranks second in the league with 18 QB pressures this season and is two sacks shy of breaking the franchise record of 55 set by Tony Brackens in 2003. Allen has 53 1/2 over seven seasons. Williams has been one of the best left tackles in the NFL for years.

Jaguars: WR Dyami Brown (shoulder) missed practice Wednesday and might not play. Backup RB Bhayshul Tuten (shoulder) was wearing a non-contact jersey in practice for the second straight week.

49ers: QB Brock Purdy could return this week after missing two games with a toe injury. ... Bosa went down with a season-ending right knee injury last week. ... WR Jauan Jennings missed last week's game with an ankle injury but could return this week.

The Niners have won the past five meetings in the series after the Jaguars won the first two. ... San Francisco has outscored Jacksonville by 22.2 points per game in those wins. ... The Jaguars' previous win in the series came at home in 2005 and they have never beaten the 49ers on the road, losing in 2009 and 2017.

The Jaguars have lost 11 of their past 12 road games, including one against Chicago in London last year. They are 4-15 all time on the West Coast, with three of those wins coming against the Raiders in nearby Oakland. … Jacksonville would be 3-0 and one of the biggest surprises in the NFL had rookie standout Travis Hunter not been flagged — a highly questionable call, at best — for pass interference on a fourth down play at Cincinnati in Week 2. … Jacksonville’s defense has been the most efficient aspect of the team. The unit is allowing 17 points a game, the franchise’s best three-game showing to start a season since 2018. … The Jaguars lead the NFL with 13 dropped passes, including six by Brian Thomas Jr. … Jaguars RBs Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten are two of six players with touchdowns rushing and receiving this season. … DT Arik Armstead is facing the Niners for the first time since spending the first nine years of his NFL career in San Francisco. … CB Jourdan Lewis leads the NFL with six pass defenses. ... The 49ers are seeking their fifth 4-0 start in the Super Bowl era. They made it to the Super Bowl three of the four previous times, winning it all in the 1984 season. ... San Francisco has won all three games by five points or fewer after going 24-34 in one-score games in their first eight seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan. ... The 49ers have won back-to-back games despite being outrushed in both. They had won just two games in the three previous regular seasons combined when getting outgained on the ground. ... San Francisco WR Ricky Pearsall’s eight catches on throws at least 15 yards downfield lead the NFL. ... San Francisco RB Christian McCaffrey's 77 touches from scrimmage are the most for any player through three games since Derrick Henry had 92 in 2021 and most ever for a Niners player. ... McCaffrey's 21 first downs rushing and receiving lead the NFL. ... San Francisco has gone 10 straight games without recording an INT, one shy of the NFL record last done by Giants in 2024. ... The Niners have no TD runs through three games for the first time since 1978.

With San Francisco's pass-catching group banged up, Ricky Pearsall has emerged as the No. 1 option. He ranks third in the NFL with 281 yards receiving and his eight catches on throws at least 15 yards downfield lead the NFL.

