5 TIPS FOR STARTING A CAREER IN DESIGN

Our world is getting more complex than ever, it’s changing rapidly. And with the changes in society, the methods used previously to solve the problems are no longer effective. There is a need to develop new ways of thinking in order to design effective solutions. Here, design thinking and human-centred approach towards problems play a role. Design changes the way problems are explored and solutions are created accordingly. Developing empathy, pursuing education, seeking mentorship, building a portfolio, and gaining practical experience through internships are crucial steps for aspiring designers. (MIT) Global organisations are integrating design into their business functions. Design influences multiple functions of an organisation. ‘Design Thinking’ is now being considered important for innovation and for generating new solutions. A designer is able to visualise, prototype the solutions and communicate their value inside and outside the organisation. All these developments have positioned design as a viable career option. However, to pursue Design as a career, there are certain values and skills that one needs to nurture.

A successful design career involves obtaining relevant degrees, seeking mentorship, and creating a strong portfolio. (MIT)

Develop Empathy And Observation Skills Empathy is the core of the design thinking approach. It involves understanding the needs and desires of users and other people within the context of their specific problem and designing solutions accordingly.This often requires moving out of one’s comfort zone in order to create solutions that resonate with other people’s lives. A designer should recognise the importance of the emotional variables and offer holistic solutions to articulated and unarticulated needs and wants with empathy. It is also important to recognise the role that the visceral ideas play in innovation. Designers should be able to nurture perception, immediate cognition and preserve the value of instinct. Get A Certification Or Degree To be a successful designer, it is important to plan learning pathways, continually advance artistry skills and stay updated with current digital design technologies. There are many design schools in India that help develop natural talent and prepare students for workplace challenges. Design schools offer training programmes and specialised design degree/certification featuring coursework in all disciplines of design. To build a foundation in design, it is important to pursue a relevant degree or certification.