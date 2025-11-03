Hyderabad, November 2025 — In a world of curated wedding aesthetics and viral reels, a Hyderabad-based photography team is taking a different route — one rooted in legacy, love, and emotion. A Hyderabad Photographer’s Perspective on Modern Weddings

Founded by Siddhu Soma, Vows by Siddhu Soma has spent over years redefining wedding photography through storytelling that transcends trends. Operating from Jubilee Hills, the team has captured more than 1,000 weddings across India, the U.S., Dubai, Bali, Italy, Thailand, and other luxury wedding destinations — each frame a reflection of deep cultural understanding and heartfelt emotion.

“Over the years, we’ve come to realize that weddings aren’t just about a single day — they’re about love, legacy, and the generations that follow.”

This philosophy is what sets Vows by Siddhu Soma apart in Hyderabad’s vibrant wedding industry. Formally launched in 2017, the brand is co-led by Siddhu and his partner, Bhargavi. Together, they’ve built a reputation for capturing weddings with emotional honesty and artistic restraint.

Before starting his own venture, Siddhu honed his craft under some of the industry’s most respected names, refining his eye for storytelling and his sensitivity to the nuances that make each wedding unique. Today, his work strikes a balance between editorial elegance and human intimacy — a style that favors fleeting, authentic moments over posed perfection.

“Every wedding is a legacy in the making,” Siddhu often says, a sentiment that guides his approach behind the lens.

Over the years, Vows by Siddhu Soma has been featured in You & I Magazine and recognized by Times Business and Business Mint awards. Their clientele includes celebrity families such as Allu Arjun and Niharika Konidela, yet their philosophy remains rooted in simplicity — every story, regardless of scale, deserves to be archived with care.

With each assignment, the team goes beyond documentation — they create emotional heirlooms. “Wedding photography is an investment in love,” says Bhargavi. “It’s about preserving emotions, fleeting moments, and raw connections that will live on for generations.”

In a time when weddings are often seen as content opportunities, Vows by Siddhu Soma offers something quieter and far more enduring — not just memories, but meaning.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

