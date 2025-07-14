In a significant step towards improving rural education, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation has extended its support to schools in the Tehsils of Maval and Mulshi through its Learn By Doing initiative. This much-needed program is guided by CA Abhay Bhutada, who is the Founder and Chairman of Abhay Bhutada Foundation. It aims to bring hands-on science learning to the grassroots. At the heart of this initiative is the distribution of Mini-STEM Labs, compact yet comprehensive toolkits that empower students to explore, experiment, and experience scientific concepts firsthand. Abhay Bhutada Foundation Empowers Rural Schools with Hands-on STEM Education

These labs include activities aligned with their curriculum and go a step further. They introduce young learners to cutting-edge fields like Robotics and 3D Printing and prepare them for the future. Today, it creates a bold shift in how Science and Mathematics are taught in these regions. In other words, it helps bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical experience for students. Many government schools in Maharashtra lack essential tools for practical education, and these STEM kits directly address a pressing need.

How STEM Kits Are Changing Education in Maharashtra



This new initiative builds on earlier support from the Abhay Bhutada Foundation for the “Learn By Doing” program by Sakar Eduskills. Through previous donations, over 2,000 students in eight Pune district schools received STEM kits filled with essential scientific equipment. Schools in Bursewadi, Kelgaon, Dhanore, Bahul, Thakarwadi, Bhose, Malegaon, and Sangise benefited. These tools gave students their first experience with devices like microscopes and periscopes, making lessons more dynamic and memorable.

Teachers observed that practical learning increased student curiosity and engagement, which is exactly what Abhay Bhutada had intended with the program. Concepts that were once challenging to understand through books became much clearer when students could experiment for themselves. Parents also welcomed the change, noting higher attendance and enthusiasm among their children. You can read more about it here .

Promoting Equal Access to STEM Education



Abhay Bhutada once said, "Let every child experiment and discover science for themselves. By harnessing curiosity, we open doors to new discoveries and future achievement." If one thinks about it, they will know that these donations address a critical need in Maharashtra's education system. Most government school students rely solely on textbooks to learn science and mathematics.

The STEM kits enable students to conduct experiments and see theories in action. This approach develops problem-solving skills essential for future careers. As stated by Abhay Bhutada, equal access to such resources helps level the playing field for all learners.

But the Foundation’s efforts don’t stop at tools. Recognizing the importance of motivation and joy in learning, it has also facilitated a series of competitions designed to ignite curiosity and creativity among students. These include curriculum-based quizzes and mini research projects on futuristic themes such as “Future with Renewable Energy” and “Use of Robotics in Daily Life”.

About the Foundation



The Abhay Bhutada Foundation is led by CA Abhay Bhutada, a seasoned entrepreneur and philanthropist. The foundation is dedicated to advancing education, healthcare, and sports, with a special focus on supporting underprivileged and rural communities. Guided by a belief in equal opportunities and its various initiatives, the foundation has touched over 50,000 lives. Under the leadership of CA Abhay Bhutada, the foundation continues to design practical initiatives that empower children and educators, fostering real progress at the grassroots level.

The Lasting Impact of the Abhay Bhutada Foundation



Through targeted initiatives in education, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation creates sustainable change. Each donation supports programs with measurable results, particularly in STEM education. By merging access, action, and aspiration, the foundation is helping rural children reimagine learning, not as a task, but as an adventure. As more schools receive support, thousands of students gain crucial opportunities. The foundation's work represents a meaningful step toward educational equity in Maharashtra.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!