Alonso urges Chelsea to learn from painful defeat at Arsenal

Xabi Alonso urged Chelsea to use their 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday as a valuable lesson in the race to catch the Premier League champions. HT Image

Blues boss Alonso had presided over free-scoring wins against Fulham and Brighton in the top-flight and Luton in the League Cup.

But Arsenal, who have won their opening three games, inevitably proved a far more formidable opponent in a pulsating London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Morgan Rogers put Chelsea ahead after just 77 seconds but Kai Havertz equalised in the first half and Martin Odegaard bagged Arsenal's winner after the interval.

The result once again exposed flaws in Alonso's defence, which has conceded seven goals in three league matches.

Chelsea's vaunted attack was also held in check by Arsenal after Rogers' opener, giving Alonso plenty of food for thought.

"I learnt about the game, about us, about what we are doing, what we are starting," Alonso said.

"This is a process. It's still early days for us. We want to start having clean-sheets. They will come.

"The players are committed to working hard, to knowing that we're on the way to compete in each game. Not happy that we couldn't get anything but we need to keep calm and carry on."

Alonso was beaten for the first time in four games in all competitions since taking charge in the close-season.

The Spaniard was frustrated with the way Chelsea failed to take advantage of their early lead.

"It hurts because a defeat has to hurt. It was a very intense game. We had chances to equalise," he said.

"After we scored, there were 15 or 20 minutes where we had to defend too much and we were struggling a bit to get control. Overall, it was a very tight, very intense game.

"We could do better with the second goal. You need to control the overloads on the right side."

- 'A joy to watch' -

While Alonso was annoyed to leave north London empty-handed, he expects Chelsea to be better for the experience.

"The players have this attitude, this desire to compete better game by game to create something we believe in," he said.

"It's game three and this is going to be a long, long ride."

As Alonso ponders Chelsea's development in the early stages of his rebuild, Arteta finally has the finished article at his disposal after seven years in charge.

The Gunners ended their 22-year to win the title last season and lifting that pressure from their shoulders appears to have given them more freedom this season.

"It wasn't the right start but we certainly reacted in an amazing way. I enjoyed the way we competed. We took risks, it was a joy to watch," Arteta said.

"Chelsea have a great coach who can set them up in great condition. We constrained them well. Overall, it was an incredible performance.

"We are very happy and we need to continue to raise the bar and look to improve every single time. We need to enjoy the victory because it was a big one today."

After an inconsistent season marred by injury last term, Odegaard has been in fine form at the start of the new campaign.

The Norway midfielder has three goals from four games, including the Community Shield, and Arteta said: "I think he is enjoying his football.

"His personal life is settled, he is available, he is training, he has his routine and if he is intelligent, he can take a lot of benefits from the players around him. He was outstanding today."

smg/dmc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.