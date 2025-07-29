Aludecor Introduces Alubreeze – India’s First Home‑Grown Metal Sun‑Louver System

Aludecor, the country’s pioneer in metal façade materials, launched Alubreeze Metal Louvers, a precision‑engineered metal shading system designed to reduce solar heat gains, decrease HVAC loads, and enhance design aesthetics. Alubreeze is the country’s first indigenously designed and manufactured metal sun‑louver system. Engineered in aluminium and factory‑finished on India’s only roller‑coating lines to offer pre‑set angles of 30°, 45°and 90°, Alubreeze aims to cut direct solar heat entering glazed buildings, trim air‑conditioning loads and add depth to glass walls. New line strengthens the company’s push toward a ₹ 1,100‑crore topline and supports its ongoing ₹ 110‑crore capacity‑expansion drive.

India’s buildings currently consume approximately one‑third of the nation’s electricity, roughly 500TWh of the 1,543 TWh drawn in FY 2023‑24. Commercial premises alone absorbed 125TWh, or eight per cent of all power sold in the country, with cooling equipment accounting for 62percent of that demand. The economic case for passive shading is growing: independent studies cited by the U.S. Whole Building Design Guide indicate that well‑designed external louvers can lower a building’s annual cooling energy use by 5-15 percent while improving daylight quality and occupant comfort.

Those potential savings are contributing to an expanding addressable market. Research firm IMARC estimates the Indian façade industry at US $3.06 billion (≈ ₹25,400crore) in 2024, tracking a 6.9 percent CAGR through 2033. More broadly, India’s green‑building‑materials market stands at US$13.86 billion today and is forecast to triple to US $39 billion by 2033, growing at 11.3 percent annually. Alubreeze positions Aludecor within these converging trends.

Because the louvers are fabricated from 100 percent recyclable aluminium with 30 percent post‑consumer content, developers maybe able to claim LEED or GRIHA material credits without the weight or corrosion issues of galvanised steel fins. Dual‑layer PVDF and super‑durable polyester (SDP) coatings are designed to offer colour consistency and UV stability for coastal, desert or high‑altitude sites, while aerodynamic profiles aim to create a self‑washing effect that could help keep maintenance budgets low. The company’s R&D team reports simulated reductions in direct solar heat gain on south‑ and west‑facing glass compared with unshaded façades under Indian Standard summer conditions (internal test data; results vary by orientation and WWR).

“Alubreeze can help convert the building envelope into an asset that provides energy benefits,” said Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, Founder and CMD of Aludecor, at the Kolkata launch. “Because the system is roll‑coated, architects can select from a range of metallic, solid or wooden finishes without worrying about colour‑bath variations. That is a first for India.”

For Aludecor, the launch aligns with a ₹110‑crore capacity‑expansion programme announced in late2022 to broaden its premium‑metal portfolio. Management anticipates that the new line alongside fire‑retardant metal composite panels and honeycomb façades will contribute to the brand achieving a top‑line ambition of ₹1,100 crore by 2026-27.

About Aludecor

Founded in 2002, Aludecor is India’s first aluminium coil-coating company and a pioneer in Metal Composite Panels (MCP). With 9.6 million sq. m annual capacity, a NABL-accredited R&D lab, and partnerships with Hindalco, AkzoNobel, Nippon Paints, NedZink etc., Aludecor provides solutions that combine engineering with design versatility. From ACP sheets to honeycomb panels and now Alubreeze Metal, the brand continues to develop sustainable building systems.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.