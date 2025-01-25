Amazon India’s delivery boxes take a new shape at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Thinking out of the box, Amazon India has launched a unique initiative—‘Aapki Suvidha Ke Liye, Aaram Ki Delivery; Amazon—Dibbon Se Badhkar’—in which its iconic cardboard packaging boxes have been reimagined as comfortable beds for devotees converging at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the Maha Kumbh Mela. Amazon India turns its delivery boxes into upcycled beds for devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

The Mela is a 45-day festival held every 12 years, during which devotees come together in January and February. This brings with it unique challenges, including ensuring the comfort and well-being of a large influx of pilgrims. The initiative's tagline—‘Aapki Suvidha Ke Liye, Aaram Ki Delivery; Amazon—Dibbon Se Badhkar’—encapsulates the spirit behind it.

“At Amazon India, innovation is at the heart of our mission to positively impact the communities we serve. Our association with the Maha Kumbh Mela emanates from this commitment. We strive to bring convenience, comfort, and care to our customers every day through our iconic Amazon boxes, recognized by millions as a symbol of reliable service. By reimagining these boxes as beds, we saw an opportunity to address a real need for the event’s attendees. It's not just about thinking outside the box – it's about transforming the box itself to make a tangible difference.” said Pragya Sharma, Director of Marketing at Amazon India.

The upcycled beds will be provided at no cost so that they can be used by the maximum number of attendees. To ensure safety, these box beds have been tested for wear and tear in the local environment by a team of experts.

For the company, this initiative involved a collaborative effort with Maha Kumbh authorities to identify and strategically place the upcycled box beds across the length and breadth of the vast area that the festival covers. Care has been taken to identify the diverse needs of the attendees and make the beds available at key locations, including the lost and found centre, offering much-needed support to those in need. A significant portion of the beds was also allocated to Kumbh Police Karmacharis and the Kumbh Hospital. The remaining beds will be made available to the general public so that a maximum number of pilgrims can benefit from the initiative.

“Everyone is at peace, lying comfortably in the cool environment—what more could one ask for? I express my gratitude to Amazon for making these arrangements. No matter how much we thank them, it will never be enough. In the city of Ganga, they have shown great thoughtfulness for the devotees and provided these arrangements—what could be greater than this?,” said Matron, Central Hospital, Kumbh Mela.

After the event, Amazon India will responsibly dispose of the unusable beds while the usable ones will be donated to NGOs in the city

The ‘Aapki Suvidha Ke Liye, Aaram Ki Delivery; Amazon—Dibbon Se Badhkar’ initiative, according to the company, showcases how everyday materials like delivery boxes can be repurposed to give back to society at large.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.