Ambedkar University Delhi expands courses, introduces one-year PG programmes for 2026 admissions

Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) on Tuesday announced a major expansion of its academic offerings for the 2026-27 session, including the introduction of one-year postgraduate programmes and new interdisciplinary undergraduate courses. Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi has announced new courses and one-year postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

Addressing an admissions press conference, university officials said AUD will offer over 3,000 seats across 78 undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes this academic year. Admissions will be conducted through CUET-UG, CUET-PG and NCET, with applications to be submitted via the university’s admission portal.

Established in 2008 by the Delhi government, the university currently has over 6,250 students enrolled across its Kashmere Gate, Karampura, Qutub Institutional Area and Lodhi Road campuses.

Among the key additions this year are one-year postgraduate programmes in Psychology, English, Hindi, Economics, Sociology, History and Political Science, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Students graduating from four-year BA programmes from any university will be eligible to apply through CUET-PG scores.

The university has also introduced new MA programmes in Creative Writing and Performing Arts (Theatre Arts), alongside undergraduate courses such as BA in Museology, Culture and Heritage Management and BA Visual Arts.

Officials said the restructured BSc Mathematics programme will now include a minor in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, reflecting an increased focus on emerging technological skills.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Anu Singh Lather said the university had implemented several elements of NEP 2020, including continuous evaluation systems, interdisciplinary learning and flexible curricular pathways, before their formal nationwide rollout.

“The curricula emphasise field-based and experiential learning, supported through initiatives such as the Learning Enhancement Fund,” Lather said, adding that the university is also exploring the interface of Artificial Intelligence with social sciences and humanities through a dedicated centre and expert committees.

The university said it continues to provide financial support through fee waivers, scholarships and welfare schemes. A 100% fee waiver is available for students from SC, ST and PwBD categories, while graded waivers are offered to economically disadvantaged students. According to the university, more than ₹11.85 crore was allocated towards student support schemes last year, benefiting over 3,600 students.

AUD also announced plans to expand infrastructure through upcoming campuses at Dheerpur and Rohini.