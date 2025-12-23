Apply Now for B.Tech at SIT Pune Through SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE)

Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune, an engineering institute under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has opened admissions to its B.Tech programmes for the academic year 2026–27. Admission to all B.Tech programmes at SIT Pune is offered through the Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) 2026. SIT Pune invites applications for B.Tech programmes for the 2026-27 academic year.(Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune)

Important Dates:

Last Date of Online Registration for SITEEE: 15th April, 2026

Test Dates : 2 May 2026 and 10 May 2026 from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm

Programme Commences: 20th July 2026

Registration Instructions:

Visit www.set-test.org and click on Register

Read and accept the Terms & Conditions by clicking Continue

Fill in the required personal and academic details

Save and continue to generate your SET/SITEEE ID

Verify your registration using the OTP sent to your registered email and mobile number

Log in using your SET/SITEEE ID and password

Pay the SITEEE entrance test fee and the programme registration fee

Select Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune and your preferred B.Tech programme(s)

The SET/SITEEE ID should be used for all future correspondence and admission-related activities.

Eligibility criteria:

Students applying for B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication, must have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with one additional subject from Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational Subject, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies, or Entrepreneurship.

For admission to B.Tech in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Robotics & Automation, Robotics and AI candidates must have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects

The students must secure a minimum of 45% aggregate marks (40% for the reserved category). Students who have completed a D.Voc. stream in the same or allied sector are also eligible.

To support students from varied academic backgrounds, SIT Pune offers bridge courses in Mathematics, Physics, Engineering Drawing, and related foundational subjects.

International students may apply through the Symbiosis International Centre for International Education (SCIE) at https://www.scie.ac.in/

SIT Pune offers NBA-accredited programmes and a curriculum aligned with NEP-2020, balancing fundamental principles with technological knowledge across its seven B.Tech specialisations — Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication, Mechanical Engineering, Robotics & Automation and Robotics & AI. The campus features comprehensive infrastructure, multimedia classrooms, laboratories, computing facilities, a library with digital resources, auditoriums, seminar halls, separate hostels for boys and girls, and sports facilities.

The institute also hosts specialised centres such as the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) Centre, TCIL-funded 5G lab, and Infosys Makers Lab, designed to support skill development in emerging technologies. SIT Pune supports learning through industry collaborations, honours courses, global immersion programmes, and international partnerships with universities including University College Dublin, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, RUDN University, and others. Dual degree and academic progression programmes are offered in collaboration with Loughborough University, Aston University, Deakin University, and the University of East Anglia.

“The holistic curriculum, industry-aligned pedagogy, and global exposure at SIT Pune are designed to nurture future-ready engineers who are innovative, socially responsible, and globally competent,” said Professor Ketan Kotecha, Director, SIT Pune.

The curriculum integrates core engineering subjects with creative thinking, design thinking, liberal arts, and entrepreneurship, while platforms like the Symbiosis Centre for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (SCEI) encourage students to develop entrepreneurial and leadership capabilities. Industry linkages have resulted in placements with packages reaching up to 24 LPA, reflecting SIT Pune’s on preparing engineers for the evolving technological landscape.

For more details visit: https://www.sitpune.edu.in/ | Online Registration - SIT2026

For admission-related queries, contact: btechadmissions@sitpune.edu.in

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.