At India Art Fair 2026, MAP uses technology to ask what it means to be human

As newspapers were being prepped to put to bed and reporters were rushing to file their last stories of the day, another narrative was building at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla Phase III, New Delhi. On a moonlit 5th February evening, the city wasn’t moving towards a wedding or a festival, yet the streets told a different story. A sea of cars, cabs, bikes, and rickshaws, and packed metro trains ferried people from across regions and age groups, heading towards the India Art Fair. The Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), Bengaluru’s booth at India Art Fair 2026, located in the Institutional area at Booth O02. (Ujala Chowdhry)

From February 5 to 8, 2026, the 17th edition of India Art Fair transformed the capital during a smoky winter week, drawing collectors, artists, curators, and visitors from India and around the world. The art on display leaned towards immersive, contemporary expressions; large outdoor installations made from natural and recycled materials; sculptural forms engaging with ecology and memory; and mixed-media works blending textiles, metal, soil, and craft traditions. Inside the halls, galleries presented layered paintings, tactile installations, and design-led objects that moved between art and architecture.

Against this backdrop—glass of white wine in hand, culinary indulgences, and art unfolding in every direction—the evening felt cinematic.

Mapping MAP’s creations Walking across the maidan in search of art—sometimes on foot, sometimes hopping onto the golf carts ferrying visitors between halls—the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), Bengaluru, emerged in the Institutional area at Booth O02. Amid the fair’s constant movement and visual abundance, MAP’s space took art and tech to the LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) level.

This year, MAP’s booth at India Art Fair is anchored in its second permanent exhibition, Beneath the Turning Sky, on view at the museum from January 17, 2026, to December 3, 2028. The exhibition translated questions such as “Where do we situate ourselves within an ever-unfolding world, and how do our choices shape the earth, our communities, and our own lives?” into contemporary, technology-led modes of communication.

“We were supposed to open at the India Art Fair during the pandemic, but that, of course, couldn’t happen. What it did leave us with, however, was a crucial learning—that people want to connect, not exist in silos or have their artistic expressions boxed in.

Art is deeply relatable; it opens up multiple windows into the worlds around us. We’ve also observed that people under 35 are actively seeking connection while bringing with them high expectations. We see this as a positive challenge, and through this exhibition, we’re glad to create a space where people can come together—physically, with a shared sense of purpose,” said Arnika Ahldag, Director, MAP.