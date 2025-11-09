Australia complete Ashes series whitewash of England

Australia concluded a dominant 3-0 Rugby League series victory over England as Reece Walsh ran in two tries for 30-8 win in Leeds on Saturday. HT Image

The tourists had shown there would be no letting up even though the series was won by making just one change as captain Isaah Yeo returned from concussion.

Two early tries by Josh Addo-Carr and Hudson Young set the tone.

Roared on by a capacity 19,500 crowd at Headingley, England battled back through George William's try and a penalty from Harry Smith to reduce the deficit to 12-8.

England's effort was undone on the hour when Grant bustled over before Nathan Cleary's kick restored Australia's 10-point cushion.

Walsh then rounded off his fine tour with two late tries to take his tally for the series to four.

The comprehensive defeat put England boss Shaun Wane's position in doubt ahead of a tour Down Under next year.

Some sections of the home crowd called for Wane's departure as Australia began to pull away in the second half.

"The only people who I want (backing me) are the players and the staff and they know I've got that," said Wane.

"To lose 3-0, I feel so gutted for the players, and we'll reflect hard on what we've done, how we've played, the squad we've picked, how hard we've trained.

"Everything will be analysed and reflected on from within. I was genuinely optimistic when we went into this series and it's been a real test for us."

Australia boss Kevin Walters said more clashes are needed to help the encourage the competitive balance between the sides.

This was the first Ashes series 2003.

"For 20-odd years the Ashes haven't been played, and now it needs to continue on a regular basis, to allow both teams to continue to get better," said Walters.

"It used to be a part of history and it just helps both nations - a different style of game over here, and the crowd over here, it's great Test football."

