New Delhi, November 11, 2025 – Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited (“Axis Max Life”/“Company”), has launched the Axis Max Life BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index Fund (Fund SFIN: ULIF03907/11/25BSEDIVLEAD104), a passively managed equity fund designed to track the performance of India’s leading high-dividend-yield companies. The fund will track the BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index, offering customers access to a diversified portfolio of 50 companies with robust dividend-paying track records across sectors such as energy, technology, commodities, and financial services. Axis Max Life launches BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index Fund to drive long-term, dividend-led wealth creation

The new index fund is available through Axis Max Life’s ULIP offerings – Axis Max Life Flexi Wealth Advantage Plan (UIN: 104L121V04), Axis Max Life Smart Term with Additional Returns ULIP (UIN: 104L128V01), and Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan (UIN: 104L098V06), at a Net Asset Value (NAV) of ₹10 per unit during the New Fund Offer (NFO) period from November 10 to November 20, 2025.

The Axis Max Life BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index Fund identifies companies that have demonstrated consistent dividend distributions and maintained strong cash flow visibility over the last decade. By passively mirroring the index composition, the fund ensures transparency, providing policyholders a disciplined way to participate in India’s dividend-rich equity universe.

Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President and Chief Investments Officer, Axis Max Life, said, “High-dividend-yielding companies offer a compelling combination of stability and growth. By targeting such companies, this fund aims to generate steady returns while capturing growth potential in evolving market conditions. The Axis Max Life BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index Fund empowers customers to benefit from the performance of financially resilient companies that consistently reward shareholders. This fund strengthens our passive investment suite, enabling customers to combine the potential of market-linked returns with the protection of life cover, a proposition uniquely positioned for long-term wealth creation.”

The Axis Max Life BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index Fund seeks to benefit from the performance of financially sound, high-dividend-yield companies. The fund’s transparent, rules-based structure makes it ideal for customers who value consistent, data-driven portfolio construction.

The launch extends Axis Max Life’s portfolio of factor-based passive funds, including the BSE 500 Value 50 Index Fund, Nifty 500 Multi-Factor 50 Index Fund, and Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund, offering customers a robust, data-backed approach to diversified equity investing.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited (“MFSL”) and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

Axis Max Life has recently transitioned to a new domain https://www.axismaxlife.com as part of its rebranding exercise. This migration has no impact on existing policyholders who will continue to receive all policy benefits and services as earlier.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

