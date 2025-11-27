Axis Max Life launches BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index Pension Fund for long-term, dividend-led retirement corpus

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited (“Axis Max Life”/“Company”), has launched the BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index Pension Fund (SFIN: ULIF04017/11/25PENDIVLEAD104), a passively managed pension fund designed to help customers build retirement wealth through a transparent, factor-based equity strategy. The fund is based on a portfolio of companies that have shown consistent cash flows and the ability to navigate market cycles. Axis Max Life Insurance introduces the BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index Pension Fund, designed for retirement planning.

The fund is available to new policyholders of the Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan (A Unit-Linked Non-Participating Individual Pension Plan) (UIN: 104L075V07), allowing them to combine life cover with market-linked retirement wealth creation under a single integrated solution. The Index Fund will be available at a Net Asset Value (NAV) of ₹10 per unit during the New Fund Offer (NFO) period until December 1, 2025.

At a time when long-term retirement planning is gaining importance, this passive pension fund offers customers a rules-based approach by tracking the BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index. The index comprises 50 companies from the BSE 500 that rank well on a normalized dividend yield score and meet eligibility criteria including decade-long dividend track records and stable listing history. The index strategy is transparent, diversified across sectors like Energy, Information Technology, and Commodities, and mandates an equity allocation of 80% to 100%. The result is a portfolio tilted towards financially disciplined businesses that have shown steady financial performance over time..

Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President and Chief Investments Officer, Axis Max Life, said, “Dividend-yield leaders have historically shown resilience across economic cycles, and this is particularly relevant in today’s uncertain macro environment. By focusing on high dividend yield, a metric often indicative of solid fundamentals, we are providing our policyholders with a long-term equity allocation that offers the potential for outperformance and downside protection compared to the broader market, making it an ideal anchor for a truly secured retirement journey. We believe this fund will strengthen our customers’ ability to stay invested through cycles and build a dependable corpus for their later years.”

The new offering draws from the underlying index - the BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50 Index, which has historically shown its potential to generate returns in line with its methodology. The fund thereby presents an option for customers seeking long-term equity exposure for retirement, while balancing concentration risk through sectoral and stock-level diversification.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.