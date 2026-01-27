Axis Max Life Launches BSE 500 Value 50 Index Pension Fund to Bolster Retirement Savings

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited (“Axis Max Life”/ “Company”), has launched the Axis Max Life BSE 500 Value 50 Index Pension Fund , a passively managed equity-oriented fund. Available through the Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan (A Unit-Linked Non-Participating Individual Pension Plan) (UIN: 104L075V08), the Fund is aimed at value-conscious customers looking to build a robust retirement corpus by tapping into the BSE 500 universe. The Index Fund will be available at a Net Asset Value (NAV) of Rs. 10 per unit during the New Fund Offer (NFO) period from January 16, 2026, to February 3, 2026. Axis Max Life Insurance

Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President and Chief Investments Officer, Axis Max Life, said, “With the launch of the BSE 500 Value 50 Index Pension Fund, we are empowering customers to move beyond traditional savings toward stocks with attractive valuations. By blending value theme with structured retirement planning, this fund offers to help customers weather through market cycles and build a dependable retirement corpus.”

This Index Pension Fund mirrors the BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index, which filters stocks through strict liquidity mandates, requiring a top-450 ranking by annualized trade value and a 20% average daily turnover ratio. The strategy then selects 50 stocks with the highest 'value scores' based on three fundamental metrics: Book-to-Price, Earnings-to-Price, and Sales-to-Price ratios. Reconstituted quarterly to align with market dynamics, this strategy maintains a minimum 80% equity exposure. This ensures a transparent, disciplined approach to capturing value-led growth and long-term capital appreciation.

The Index Fund is well-balanced across India’s strongest industries, led by major investments in the Financial and Energy sectors, alongside allocations to Commodities and Consumer Discretionary. This inherent diversification acts as a strategic hedge against concentration risk; by spreading investments across different industries, the fund is protected from a downturn in any single area, thus providing a more stable path toward one’s retirement goals.

As India’s retirement landscape evolves, this Index Fund stands as a pivotal solution for individuals seeking to diversify their portfolios with high-growth, market-linked instruments. By combining the historical outperformance of the value factor with the structural security of a life insurance-backed pension plan, Axis Max Life, reaffirms its commitment to provide financial tools that help the customers achieve a financially independent retirement.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited (“MFSL”) and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

IRDAI Registration. No – 104 Company Information Number - U74899PB2000PLC045626 Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!