Axis Max Life launches ‘Diversified Equity Fund II’; an actively managed fund for long-term wealth creation

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (“Axis Max Life” / “Company”), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has launched the Axis Max Life Diversified Equity Fund II ULIF04317/12/25DIVIEQUITY104>. This New Fund Offer (NFO) is designed to enable long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of high-growth companies across the market spectrum. The NFO period is open till April 27, 2026. Axis Max Life Insurance launches Diversified Equity Fund II, aiming for long-term capital appreciation through high-growth equities. (Axis Max Life)

The Axis Max Life Diversified Equity Fund II is benchmarked against the NSE Nifty 200 Index. With a mandate to maintain a minimum of 80% exposure to equities, the fund aims to outperform the market through focused stock selection and fundamental research. The remaining 20% of the corpus provides the flexibility to invest in debt instruments and money market papers to balance the portfolio's risk-return profile.

The fund builds upon the track record of the existing Diversified Equity Fund ULIF02201/01/20LIFEDIVEQF104>, which recently received a 4-star rating from Morningstar for its performance relative to the Nifty 200 Index across multiple market cycles.

Key Features of the Fund:

Active Management: Driven by a team of in-house analysts with a track record of outperforming benchmarks.

Diversified Exposure: Strategic allocation across sectors including Financial Services (24.6%), Infrastructure (11.2%), and Pharmaceuticals (6.6%).

Sustainability Focused: Integration of proprietary ESG scores to assess long-term business viability and ethical considerations.

Accessibility: Initially available through premium ULIP offerings such as the Online Savings Plan ( UIN: 104L098V06), Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus (UIN: 104L131V01 ) , Axis Max Life Flexi Wealth Advantage Plan (UIN: 104L121V04 ) , and Axis Max Life Smart Term with Additional Returns ULIP ( UIN: 104L128V01) Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President & Chief Investments Officer, Axis Max Life Insurance, said: “In today's dynamic markets, our Diversified Equity Fund focuses on a multi-cap approach to unlock strong long-term value by harnessing opportunities across all market caps. This fund is relevant now more than ever, providing the agility required to mitigate concentration risks while capturing upside potential.”

The Axis Max Life Diversified Equity Fund II is suited for investors with a long-term investment horizon, a high-risk appetite, and a preference for actively managed equity exposure. It is particularly relevant for those seeking diversification, professional fund management, and the combined benefits of protection and market-linked growth through ULIPs.

Customers can access the New Fund Offer by visiting - Axis Max Life Diversified Equity Fund II

IRDAI Registration No.: 104

Company Information Number: U74899HR2000PLC143012

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