New Delhi, February 14, 2026 – Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited (“Axis Max Life”/ “Company”), has launched the Axis Max Life Growth Super Fund II , an equity-oriented fund designed to capture the upward trajectory of India’s market leading businesses. Open for subscription from February 6th to March 4th, 2026, at a Net Asset Value (NAV) of Rs. 10 per unit, the fund serves as a cornerstone for investors seeking robust capital appreciation through a disciplined large-cap strategy. Axis Max Life Launches Growth Super Fund II to Boost Long-Term Wealth Creation

The Growth Super Fund II maintains a minimum 80% equity exposure at all times ensuring investors remain consistently positioned to benefit from the compounding power of India’s corporate titans. Benchmarked against the NSE Nifty 50, the fund offers a high-conviction route to wealth creation by investing in companies with proven business models and dominant market shares.

Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President and Chief Investments Officer, Axis Max Life, said, “With the launch of Growth Super Fund II, we are offering our customers a 'core-to-the-portfolio' solution that balances aggressive growth aspirations with the structural stability of large-cap leaders. The true consumer benefit lies in the fund’s ability to act as a long-term wealth compounder. By focusing on fundamentally strong companies, the fund targets to generate long-term returns to help our policyholders participate in India’s robust growth story.”

The Growth Super Fund II reflects Axis Max Life’s commitment to putting the customer at the heart of every investment decision, especially in today’s dynamic market landscape. By combining a high-conviction large-cap strategy with a disciplined research framework, the Company aims to offer policyholders long-term risk-adjusted returns. This launch reinforces Axis Max Life’s mission to transform household savings into resilient financial legacies, ensuring that customers’ wealth grows in lockstep with the success of India’s most robust market leaders.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited (“MFSL”) and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

