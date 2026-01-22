Azim Premji discusses Jharkhand development initiatives at World Economic Forum, Davos

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Jharkhand outlined its development priorities and investment outlook during interactions with business leaders and civil society representatives. The state delegation, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, presented Jharkhand as a region focusing on economic growth alongside environmental sustainability and social sector development. Jharkhand delegation at the World Economic Forum in Davos during interactions with global business and civil society representatives. (ANI)

During the engagement, Azim Premji, former chairman of Wipro Limited and current chairperson of the Azim Premji Foundation, spoke about the Foundation’s ongoing work in Jharkhand. He said the initiatives underway in the state reflect a long-term approach towards strengthening education and healthcare infrastructure.

Premji referred to multiple projects being developed by the Foundation in the Itki area of Ranchi. These include the establishment of a university, a medical college, a hospital with a planned capacity of 1,300 beds, and a school. According to him, these projects are intended to support human development outcomes over the long term by improving access to quality education and medical services in the region.

He also spoke about the coordination between the Foundation and the Jharkhand government during the implementation process. Premji said that interactions with the state administration had been constructive and that institutional support played a role in facilitating the progress of the projects. He added that such engagement is relevant for organisations working in social sectors that require sustained collaboration with public authorities.

Addressing a broader audience at the forum, Premji encouraged domestic and international investors to consider Jharkhand as a potential destination for investment, particularly in sectors aligned with education, healthcare, and social infrastructure. He indicated that long-term investments in these areas contribute to building institutional capacity and addressing developmental gaps.

Jharkhand’s participation at the World Economic Forum is part of a wider effort by the state to engage with global stakeholders and present its policy priorities, investment opportunities, and governance framework. In recent years, the state government has focused on attracting investment while also emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure development, and institutional strengthening in social sectors.

The integrated education and healthcare campus being developed by the Azim Premji Foundation in Itki is among the larger social infrastructure projects currently under implementation in Jharkhand. Once operational, the facilities are expected to serve both educational and healthcare needs across the region, adding to the state’s existing institutional network.