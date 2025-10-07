Banjo’s Founders Outline Expansion Plans for the Indian QSR Market

Banjo's The Food Chain, a homegrown Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brand, has shared its expansion strategy of opening 500 outlets with an expected turnover of ₹500 Crores by 2028. This vision, which aims to make Banjo's "the next McDonald's for India," was detailed by co-founders Pradip Bedekar and Sagar Palhe on The Success Playbook Podcast by Expertrons and Shine.com. Co-founders Pradip Bedekar and Sagar Palhe envision becoming India's version of McDonald's by catering to youth with affordable dining options. (Source: Banjo's)

The Banjo's story began in 2017 with an observation: India’s fast-food landscape lacked an affordable option that appealed to the youth. "The youth and families were looking for a stylish or affordable joint," the founders explained. "But an affordable option wasn't available for the youth."

With a focus on offering food at accessible price points, Pradip and Sagar, despite not having a professional food background, addressed challenges like building a supply chain and ensuring hygiene. Their first café saw strong demand, with customers—students and families—waiting in lines and garnering organic social media attention.

Banjo's strategy is based on catering to the country's youth, recognising they are trendsetters whose social media activity provides "free marketing." The brand’s goal is to establish a national presence. "India needed a homegrown QSR brand," they stated. "So we would like to be the next McDonald's for India."

To drive this growth, Banjo's is expanding its franchise network. This partner programme is designed to support entrepreneurs, with the founders emphasising the importance of patience, customer focus, and commitment to the vision.

Podcast host Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Expertrons and IIT Bombay alumnus,commented on the brand’s approach, stating: "From a humble beginning in Nashik, to building a youth-loved brand, Banjo's is shaping India's QSR culture." The founders’ journey from a single cafe to building a scalable system highlights the scope l for Indian brands in the domestic food service market.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.