Health Chacha, the popular podcast known for simplifying complex health topics, returns with a new episode focused on an often-overlooked condition: varicose veins. Beyond Appearance: Advancements in Varicose Vein Treatments & Post-Care

In “Treatment Advances & Post-Treatment Care for Varicose Veins,” host Karthik speaks with Dr. Saurabh Rai, vascular surgeon at NH Hospital, Bangalore, who has been at the forefront of treating venous conditions.

Varicose veins, Dr. Rai explains, are not just a cosmetic issue. These bulging, twisted veins can cause pain, swelling, heaviness, and, if ignored, lead to serious complications. They often result from prolonged standing, inactivity, or lifestyle factors that cause blood to pool in the legs. Early recognition of symptoms is crucial.

Today, patients have access to modern, minimally invasive treatments that are replacing traditional surgery. Among them a novel technique is glue therapy, which uses a medical adhesive to seal diseased veins. Unlike older methods that required cuts, stitches, and longer recovery, this technique allows patients to walk out of the clinic the same day and quickly return to normal life.

Dr. Rai compares the procedure to making a jam sandwich, where the glue holds the vein walls together and prevents improper blood flow. Guided by ultrasound, doctors place the adhesive precisely where needed, making the recovery faster than traditional therapy

Recovery after treatment is often swift, with most patients resuming everyday activities rapidly . However, Dr. Rai advises avoiding strenuous exercise immediately, stressing the importance of gradual recovery.

Beyond treatment, prevention remains critical. Dr. Rai emphasises the role of lifestyle changes: staying active, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding long periods of sitting or standing, and using compression stockings when needed. These measures help reduce the risk of recurrence and support long-term vein health.

This episode reinforces that varicose veins are not merely a cosmetic concern but a genuine medical condition that deserves timely attention. With treatments like glue therapy now widely available, patients need not fear invasive procedures or lengthy downtime.

Brought to you in public interest by Medtronic, this edition of Health Chacha reminds listeners to pay attention to their bodies, seek medical advice when symptoms appear, and take proactive steps toward healthier living.

Watch this episode on HT Smartcast YouTube and listen on all leading audio platforms.

Disclaimer: Issued in public interest by Medtronic. Views expressed are independent views of the doctor, intended for general information and educational purposes only, and are not a substitute for medical advice.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!