Caitlin Clark backs Napheesa Collier's WNBA criticisms

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark said Thursday that she supports fellow WNBA player Napheesa Collier ahead of upcoming labor negotiations and that league- wide, players are headed toward a moment they need "to capitalize on."

Clark claimed she was unaware of explosive comments Collier made earlier this week when the Minnesota Lynx star blasted WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. The most scathing criticism from Collier was that the WNBA has "the worst leadership in the world."

Collier is also president of the WNBA players union and will play a critical role in upcoming labor negotiations as the league's collective bargaining agreement is set to expire.

"First of all, I have a lot of respect for 'Phee and I feel she made a lot of very valid points," Clark said in her season-ending exit interview Thursday. "I think what people need to understand is we need great leadership in this time across all levels. This is straight up the most important time in this league's history. This league has been around 25 years, and this is a moment we have to capitalize on. ... 'Phee said it all."

Collier delivered her criticisms in her own end-of-season interview Tuesday while reading from a written statement.

"I want to be clear this conversation is not about winning or losing," Collier read. "It's about something much bigger. The real threat to our league isn't money, it isn't ratings or even missed calls or even physical play. It's the lack of accountability from the league office."

Collier and the Lynx were eliminated from the WNBA semifinals amid criticisms of game officials that led to Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve being suspended for what ended up being the team's final game of the season. Collier also missed the final game after she was injured in Game 3.

On Tuesday, Collier also revealed a purported interaction with Engelbert that referenced Clark.

"I also asked how she planned to fix the fact that Caitlin, Angel (Reese) and Paige (Bueckers), who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years," Collier said. "Her response was, ‘Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything.'

"And in that same conversation, she told me players should be on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that (she) got them. That's the mentality driving our league from the top. We go to battle every day to protect a shield that doesn't value us."

Clark's salary with the Fever this season was $78,006 in the second year of a four-year $338,000 contract. Some players in the 3-on-3 Unrivaled league, which made its debut last winter, will make more in salary for one season than Clark will make in four on her WNBA deal.

"I want the (WNBA) to be something kids and adults -- everyone -- can be proud of," Clark said. "I hope that's what my legacy can be."

Clark's Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham followed Collier's lead with strong criticisms of the commissioner.

"I'm just tired of our league," Cunningham said. "Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable. ... I think there are a lot of people in position of power in the WNBA who -- they might be really great business people -- but they don't know s... about basketball."

