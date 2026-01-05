Canadian entrepreneurs keen to invest in MSMEs, tourism and hospitality in UP

A delegation of the Canadian Hindu Chambers of Commerce on Sunday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed interest in investing in the state’s MSME, religious tourism and hospitality sectors. UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed a Canadian delegation interested in MSME and tourism investments. He promised state support, emphasising the One District–One Product initiative and the region's economic potential.

Welcoming the 24-member delegation led by founder president Naresh Kumar Chawda, the Chief Minister assured them of full support from the state government and invited members to visit key religious sites including Ayodhya, Kashi and Prayagraj.

CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh offers immense investment potential backed by strong law and order, good governance and a favourable business environment. He stressed the need to advance new initiatives in trade, technology and tourism in line with the Prime Minister’s vision.

Highlighting the One District–One Product (ODOP) initiative, the Chief Minister said the scheme has strengthened traditional enterprises by providing design support, technology and market access. He added that products promoted under ODOP are now showcased at the UP International Trade Show and presented as official gifts on global platforms.

The Chief Minister said the state supports 9.6 million MSME units, benefiting nearly 25 million families. He noted that Uttar Pradesh ranks among the top three contributors to India’s economy and continues to attract large-scale investments.

Referring to the Global Investors Summit, he said proposals worth ₹40 lakh crore were received, with projects worth ₹15 lakh crore already grounded and another ₹5 lakh crore set for implementation.

CM Yogi also outlined infrastructure growth, including expressways, airports, logistics hubs, data centres and upcoming projects such as the Jewar airport and AI City in Lucknow. He said improved connectivity and stable law and order over the past eight-and-a-half years have strengthened investor confidence.

Naresh Kumar Chawda said the ‘Invest India, Invest Canada’ programme will be organised three times in Canada in 2026, with two events focused on Uttar Pradesh. He added that the Chambers also plan initiatives in healthcare, senior citizen care and religious tourism in the state.