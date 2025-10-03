Cardinals try to snap 2-game skid against woeful Titans, who have lost 10 in a row

Tennessee (0-4) at Arizona (2-2) HT Image

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., EDT, CBS

BetMGM line: Cardinals by 7 1/2

Series record: Cardinals lead 8-4.

Against the spread: Titans 1-3; Cardinals 2-2.

Last week: Texans beat Titans 26-0; Seahawks beat Cardinals 23-20.

Last meeting: Cardinals beat Titans 38-13 on Sept. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Titans offense: overall (31), rush (29), pass (32), scoring (32).

Titans defense: overall (25), rush (28), pass (22), scoring (T28).

Cardinals offense: overall (28), rush (22), pass (28), scoring (22).

Cardinals defense: overall (23), rush (T8), pass (28), scoring (6).

Turnover differential: Titans even; Cardinals plus-1.

QB Cam Ward. The rookie is coming off his worst game yet in throwing for 108 yards. He will be starting his fifth game overall and second with a new play-caller in quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree. Ward is coming off a game where he was sacked only twice. Yet he still is the NFL's most-sacked quarterback with 17.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. The second-year receiver has had an up-and-down start to the season with 16 catches for 208 yards and two TDs. His inconsistency was on display last week against the Seahawks. Harrison bobbled a pass in the first half that led to an interception, but also had a great catch on a 16-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals offense is counting on him to be a true No. 1 option.

Cardinals offense against the Titans defense. Tennessee has been stingy with only two missed tackles in the first half so far this season only to break down spending too much time on the field. The Titans have been outscored 47-10 in the fourth quarter and gave up 20 points in the final quarter to turn a 6-0 game into a blowout loss.

Titans: RT JC Latham has missed three games with a strained hip and has yet to practice. WR Calvin Ridley hurt both a knee and an elbow in the previous game that kept him from practicing Wednesday. RG Kevin Zeitler now is dealing with an injured foot limiting him. RB Tyjae Spears remains on injured reserve but now is practicing trying to return from an injured ankle.

Cardinals: RB Trey Benson (knee) was put on injured reserve on Wednesday and he'll be out at least four weeks. The Cardinals have lost their top two RBs over the past two weeks. Veteran James Conner (foot) is out for the season after getting hurt against the 49ers on Sept. 21. DL Darius Robinson (chest) was held out of practice Wednesday. He had his first sack last week. CB Will Johnson (groin) hopes to return after missing two straight games.

This will be only the second game the Titans have played at State Farm Stadium. They lost 12-7 to the Cardinals on Dec. 10, 2017, under coach Mike Mularkey. Brian Callahan is the second coach the Titans have had since then. ... The Cardinals have won three straight in this sporadic series.

The Titans have lost 10 straight going back to last season, a skid that matches the 10 games lost to end the 2014 season for the longest skid since this franchise moved to Tennessee in 1997. ... The Titans have had 12 combined starts by rookies so far this season, the most for this franchise since the 1983 Oilers' rookies totaled 15 starts through the same span. ... No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is poised to join Marcus Mariota (2015) as the Titans only quarterbacks to start each of his first four games as rookies. Ward is 64 of 125 for 614 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Titans LB Cedric Gray had a career-high 17 tackles last week. He became only the second player this season to have at least 17 tackles in a game this season. ... DT Jeffery Simmons had a sack, four tackles for loss and four quarterback pressures last week. His tackles for loss were the most by a Titans player since the start of the 2008 season. ... Rookie Chimere Dike leads the NFL with 579 combined return yards on kickoffs and punts. ... Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort was the Titans' director of player personnel from 2020 to 2022. Tennessee was fifth in the NFL with 30 wins over those three seasons and won a pair of AFC South titles ... QB Kyler Murray has played just one other game against the Titans, which was on Week 1 in 2021. He was responsible for a career-high five TDs in that game, including four passing and one running. ... DLs Calais Campbell and Josh Sweat each have three sacks this season. Both were added in free agency during the offseason. ... Long snapper Aaron Brewer played in his 200th career game against the Seahawks last week. He's played 136 games with the Cardinals. ... Murray and Ward are two of the 10 active QBs who were taken with the No. 1 overall pick. Murray was the No. 1 pick in 2019 after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma.

Now that the Cardinals' top two running backs are on injured reserve, there are a few options to pick up on the waiver wire, including Emari Demercado and Michael Carter. There's also the possibility that Murray takes it upon himself to move the ball on the ground, improving his value.

