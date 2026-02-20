Celebrating Milestones & Memories – SCMS Noida Alumni Meet 2026. “Steps and Stories: Echoes That Bind”

Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), NOIDA, marked its 15th Foundation Day with a vibrant and emotionally resonant Alumni Meet 2026 titled “Steps and Stories: Echoes That Bind.” Held on Saturday, 31 January 2026, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Institute Auditorium and Lawn, the event brought together approximately 70 alumni from multiple graduating batches, reaffirming the institute’s enduring commitment to nurturing lifelong relationships. Celebrating Milestones & Memories – SCMS Noida Alumni Meet 2026

The Alumni Meet served as a celebration of shared journeys, personal milestones, and collective memories that continue to unite the SCMS NOIDA community. The event commenced with a welcome address that reflected on SCMS NOIDA’s 15-year journey of academic excellence, industry engagement, and student-centric development. Faculty members and administrators expressed appreciation for the alumni community, acknowledging their professional achievements and contributions as ambassadors of the institution across diverse sectors.

A highlight of the evening was the cultural showcase presented by the current batch of students. Musical performances and energetic dance renditions added vibrancy to the celebration and were warmly received by the alumni audience. The performances not only entertained but also symbolised the continuity of talent, creativity, and spirit that defines the SCMS NOIDA experience across generations.

Interactive games and engagement activities were curated to encourage participation and cross-batch bonding. Alumni enthusiastically joined in, sharing anecdotes from their student days and exchanging insights about their professional journeys. The informal interactions fostered meaningful networking opportunities while strengthening the emotional connection with the institution.

One of the most heartening moments of the evening was the sight of alumni gathering at the campus tuck shop, enjoying coffee and Maggi, simple pleasures that evoked cherished memories of late-night discussions, exam preparations, and friendships forged over shared meals. These seemingly small experiences underscored the deep-rooted sense of belonging that alumni continue to associate with SCMS NOIDA.

The theme, “Steps and Stories: Echoes That Bind,” resonated strongly throughout the event. Each alumnus carried a unique story shaped by their time at the institute, yet all remained connected by common experiences, values, and aspirations. Beyond celebration, the gathering also emphasised forward-looking engagement. Several alumni expressed interest in contributing to future institutional initiatives, including mentorship programs, guest lectures, industry interactions, and placement support. Such participation reflects the growing strength of the SCMS NOIDA alumni network and its potential to enrich the academic ecosystem through industry insights and real-world perspectives.

The Alumni Meet 2026 concluded on a high note, leaving attendees with renewed connections, revived memories, and a shared sense of pride in being part of the SCMS NOIDA legacy. The 15th Foundation Day Alumni Meet stands as a testament to SCMS NOIDA’s philosophy of fostering relationships that extend well beyond graduation. By creating platforms for dialogue, collaboration, and shared reflection, the institute continues to build a dynamic and supportive alumni community that plays an integral role in its ongoing growth.

Website : https://www.scmsnoida.ac.in/

