As part of Skin Awareness Month, Cetaphil presented its ‘Choose Your Bright Side’ event in Mumbai, incorporating science, storytelling, and celebrity presence. Focusing on the specific needs of sensitive skin, the event featured the Bright Healthy Radiance (BHR) range—formulated to address hyperpigmentation while being gentle on the skin. Cetaphil Highlights Sensitive Skin During Skin Awareness Month

The event welcomed a diverse audience of skincare enthusiasts, dermatologists, influencers, and media. The pink and white dress code aligned with the brand’s theme of optimism and gentle radiance.

The event opened with Bansri Rajadnye, Marketing Manager for Cetaphil at Galderma India Pvt. Ltd., highlighting the brand's scientific foundation. “It is essential to understand your skin and use science-backed solutions. Cetaphil’s BHR line is tough on dark spots but gentle on sensitive skin,” she stated.

A Performance Illustrates the Sensitive Skin Journey

A contemporary dance performance depicted the contrasting experiences of normal vs. sensitive skin. Through expressive movements, the dancers portrayed vulnerability, struggle, healing, and empowerment, interpreting the emotional and physical journey of sensitive skin through art.

A Skincare Discussion

A significant part of the day was an on-stage conversation between brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna and her dermatologist, Dr. Meena Makhecha. Dr. Sadhna Deshmukh and Viju Nair, Business Director –at Galderma India Pvt Ltd, also joined the panel, offering insightful guidance on maintaining skin health in today’s environment.

Dr. Deshmukh explained that sensitive skin is more prone to pigmentation, with triggers such as sun exposure, pollution, hormonal changes, stress, and incorrect product use.

Dr. Makhecha advised practical steps, like patch testing and consistent use of clinically tested products. “Skincare isn’t just topical—it’s holistic. Hydration, clean eating, and sun protection are key,” she said.

Exploring the BHR Experience Zones

Attendees could explore product booths and experiential zones showcasing the Bright Healthy Radiance range. Through texture tests, ingredient explainers, and expert guidance, guests learned how GentleBright Technology—featuring niacinamide and sea daffodil extract—works to visibly reduce dark spots while being mindful of sensitive skin’s balance.

The CTMP® Routine for Radiant, Healthy Skin

Dr. Makhecha also presented the CTMP® regimen—Cleanse, Treat, Moisturise, Protect—as a dermatologist-recommended routine for long-term skin health:

Cleanse with a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser.

with a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser. Treat with targeted serums containing ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, and peptides.

with targeted serums containing ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, and peptides. Moisturise to strengthen the skin barrier using ingredients like glycerin and panthenol.

to strengthen the skin barrier using ingredients like glycerin and panthenol. Protect daily with a broad-spectrum sunscreen, with mineral or hybrid formulations suggested for sensitive skin.

Rashmika’s Skincare Approach: Confidence Over Perfection

Rashmika Mandanna shared her experiences. “My skin is sensitive—it reacts to stress, travel, and sleep cycles. But Cetaphil BHR has become my go-to. It’s not about hiding imperfections. It’s about showing up for your skin with care and consistency,” she shared.

Despite a busy schedule, she prioritises self-care. “Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance helps keep my skin calm, cared for, and ready for the spotlight,” Rashmika added.

She closed with a thoughtful message: “Eat clean, stay hydrated, trust your dermatologist, and be kind to your skin.”

The event concluded with Rashmika joining the audience for a group selfie, celebrating clear skin and clearer conversations around sensitivity, science, and self-care.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

