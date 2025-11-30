Championship leaders Coventry mark Lampard anniversary with Charlton win

Coventry remained 10 points clear at the top of English football's second-tier Championship with a 3-1 victory over Charlton as they marked Frank Lampard's first anniversary as Sky Blues boss in style. HT Image

Harvey Knibbs put the visitors ahead but Josh Eccles and Ellis Simms completed a first-half revival for Coventry.

Simms added his second with 14 minutes to go to make it five goals in three games for the Coventry forward.

The Addicks, who have now conceded 11 in their last three outings, were handed a fourth defeat in a row after losses to Wrexham, Southampton and Stoke.

Middlesbrough went second as new manager Kim Hellberg made a winning start as his side came from behind to win 2-1 at home to in-form Derby.

The Swedish boss was taking charge of his first game after leaving Hammarby following former Boro manager Rob Edwards's move to Premier League strugglers Wolves.

Hellberg's new club were a goal down inside just 90 seconds when Patrick Agyemang fired the Rams ahead.

But Boro's second-half pressure was rewarded when Newcastle loanee Matt Targett equalised 15 minutes from time.

Morgan Whittaker then struck the winner in the 84th minute with his third goal in as many games.

Victory took Boro back into the automatic promotion places after Stoke lost to Hull earlier Saturday.

Millwall's Tristan Crama scored in the seventh minute of added time as the Lions beat Southampton 3-2 to move third in the table.

Saints thought they had snatched a point when Finn Azaz levelled three minutes from time with his fifth goal in four games.

But Frenchman Crama's dramatic late winner maintained the hosts' promotion push.

Elsewhere, Philippe Clement secured his first victory as Norwich manager as the Canaries ended a 13-game winless run streak with a 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers.

Emiliano Marcondes gave Norwich a ninth-minute lead from close range, but QPR equalised two minutes later thanks to Rumarn Burrell.

But relegation-threatened Norwich scored twice in three first-half minutes, an Amadou Mbengue own-goal followed by Amankwah Forson's curler to register a first win since August 30.

Portsmouth dropped into the relegation zone with a 1-0 loss at home to Bristol City as the visitors climbed into the play-off positions after Anis Mehmeti's 17th-minute header proved decisive at Fratton Park.

Defeat, combined with Sheffield United's 3-2 win at Leicester, dropped Portsmouth into the bottom three.

Sheffield United raced into a two-goal lead inside four minutes with goals from ex-Leicester striker Tom Cannon and Jairo Riedewald before Sydie Peck's superb volley made it 3-0 before half-time.

Leicester pulled back a goal through Stephy Mavididi before Jordan James set up a thrilling finale with a spectacular long-range strike in the 82nd minute.

jdg/nf

SKY

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.