Chandigarh Celebrates Business Excellence at Hindustan Times Business & Entrepreneur Felicitation Ceremony 2025

Chandigarh witnessed an evening of recognition and inspiration as the Hindustan Times Business & Entrepreneur Felicitation Ceremony 2025 – Chandigarh Edition unfolded. This annual initiative by Hindustan Times has become a platform to honour entrepreneurs and businesses for their contributions to innovation, growth, and leadership. Chandigarh's Hindustan Times Business & Entrepreneur Felicitation Ceremony 2025 celebrated innovation and leadership among local businesses.

The event was held in Chandigarh in the presence of Aman Arora, Cabinet Minister and AAP President, who was present as the Chief Guest. In his address, he praised the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the region, highlighting how businesses and start-ups are not only driving economic growth but also creating opportunities for youth and communities. He said, “Entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy. Their vision and innovation are creating opportunities, inspiring progress, and building a stronger tomorrow for our state.”

Chhatra Chhetri, Business Head Upper North, Hindustan Times, added that the platform was curated to celebrate not just business success but also the spirit of resilience and innovation that drives the region forward. “It’s our honour to bring such impactful stories into the spotlight,” he noted.

Adding to the evening, guests were treated to a performance by Sanam Malik & The Satyug Band, which brought music and celebration to the ceremony. The performance was described as adding a festive note to the felicitation ceremony, blending entertainment with recognition.

The Chandigarh edition was supported by a line-up of partners. The event was Powered by Aeroplaza and by Havendaxa, with Bonn Group as the Gifting Partner. Navjivan joined as the Ayurveda Wellness Partner, Bank of Maharashtra as the Banking Partner, and Lexus as the Luxury Automobile Partner. Their association reflected the shared commitment of industry leaders towards fostering entrepreneurship and excellence in the region.

The evening also featured presentations. Rishikesh, Manager CPC Commercial Bank of Maharashtra, shared perspectives on how the bank is enabling business growth and supporting entrepreneurs across sectors. Similarly, Akhilesh Sharma, CEO Havendaxa, spoke about the company’s vision for innovation and its role in shaping modern business practices. Both presentations were noted by the audience, providing takeaways for the entrepreneurial community.

The felicitation ceremony honoured entrepreneurs and businesses whose journeys reflect innovation, resilience, and leadership. From established industry leaders to young changemakers, the evening recognised achievers across diverse sectors who are contributing to the economy.

The evening also provided opportunities for networking and collaboration, reinforcing Hindustan Times’ mission of connecting the entrepreneurial community. Attendees said the atmosphere, hospitality, and recognition of achievers created a balanced mix of learning and collaboration.

The HT Business & Entrepreneur Felicitation Ceremony 2025 – Chandigarh Edition reaffirmed Hindustan Times’ mission of celebrating leadership, innovation, and growth in the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Now coming on to the felicitations – Alchemist Hospital was recognised as the Superspeciality Hospital of the Year, while Gyan Jyoti Global School Mohali was acknowledged for Excellence in Academics and Leadership. Satlej received recognition as the Trending LG Best Shop of the Region, and Abhimanu IAS was noted as a Pioneer in IAS Coaching. Gurukul Global School was honoured for Excellence in Innovative Teaching Methods, while Motiram Arya School Chandigarh was recognised for Excellence in Education and Values.

GB Legends, the golf team of GB Realty, was acknowledged for its CSR Initiative in Sports. Aerial Telecom Solutions received recognition for Excellence in Telecom and IT Network Solutions. Ashok Sharma was recognised as the Vastu Expert of the Region, and Ashoka Textile was honoured as a Textile Brand of the Tricity. Landmark Global Learning Ltd was acknowledged as India’s Listed Education Brand, while Sahib Travels was recognised as a Travel Company of the Region. Inne Lifts was recognised as a Lifts Manufacturer of the Region, MM Fashion was acknowledged as a Value-for-Money Ethnic Store in Tricity, and Mini Aggarwal Furnishers was recognised for Excellence in Home Furnishings.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.