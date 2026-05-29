Chhattisgarh eyes tourism-led growth as IHCL explores ₹500 crore hospitality investment

Chhattisgarh is accelerating efforts to build a new identity through tourism, with the state government banking on hospitality investments, infrastructure expansion and policy incentives to unlock the sector’s long-term economic potential. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai chairs a meeting to discuss tourism in the state.

At a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence office on Thursday, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reviewed proposals related to tourism promotion, expansion of tourist facilities and investments in the hospitality sector. Representatives of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), senior government officials and tourism stakeholders attended the meeting.

The development comes as the state government pushes to strengthen Chhattisgarh’s position on India’s tourism map by leveraging its forests, waterfalls, rivers, tribal culture and natural landscapes.

“Chhattisgarh is a land of immense natural and cultural wealth. Our goal is to bring its true beauty and cultural richness before the world and develop it into an attractive tourism destination,” Sai said during the meeting.

The Chief Minister said granting industry status to tourism had opened up fresh opportunities for investment in the hospitality sector and accelerated efforts to improve accommodation, connectivity and tourism-related infrastructure.

Officials said the government has been receiving a steady flow of proposals from investors interested in tourism and hospitality projects in the state. IHCL informed the government that it is exploring plans to invest more than ₹500 crore in Chhattisgarh’s hospitality sector.

According to officials, the proposed investment could strengthen tourism infrastructure while generating employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth.

“Such investments will strengthen tourism infrastructure and generate employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth,” Sai said.

The government also used the meeting to pitch its broader investment ecosystem, including policy incentives and faster approvals for large projects.

Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary said the state had created an investor-friendly environment and simplified approval mechanisms to make the process transparent and time-bound.

Officials from the industry department briefed investors about incentives available under the state’s investment promotion framework. They said projects involving investments above ₹500 crore or generating employment for over 1,000 people would qualify for additional benefits under the state’s bespoke policy structure.

The meeting also focused on strengthening tourism-related infrastructure such as roads, accommodation facilities and visitor services to support long-term sectoral growth.

Officials said the state’s favourable monsoon conditions, natural resources and investment-oriented policies provided a strong foundation for tourism expansion.

Senior officials present at the meeting included Chhattisgarh Tourism Board Chairman Neelu Sharma, Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, Finance Secretary Dr Rohit Yadav, Investment Commissioner Ritu Sen, Industry Secretary Rajat Kumar and Tourism Secretary Dr S. Bharathidasan.