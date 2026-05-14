Chhattisgarh to phase out fuel vehicles in govt fleet, shift to EVs, says CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for fuel conservation and restrained use of resources, saying responsible consumption of petrol and diesel is a national duty amid growing global energy and environmental challenges. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (PTI)

Sai said the state government has initiated measures to reduce fuel consumption at the official level and promote prudent use of resources. As part of the move, only essential vehicles will be included in the Chief Minister’s convoy during official tours. Ministers and heads of boards and corporations have also been urged to minimise the use of vehicles and other government resources.

The Chief Minister said the government would begin phased action to convert all government vehicles into electric vehicles (EVs) to make public transport systems more environment-friendly. He said the move would help save fuel, control pollution and promote green energy.

Appealing to citizens to make fuel conservation a mass movement, Sai urged people to use public transport, adopt carpooling and avoid unnecessary use of private vehicles. “Every conscious step will contribute to the country’s energy security, environmental protection and economic strength,” he said.

Similar fuel conservation measures and appeals have recently been echoed by several BJP-ruled states and senior leaders. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta have urged officials and citizens to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption and promote public transport usage, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed efficient use of government resources and energy conservation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also called for responsible fuel usage in line with PM Modi’s broader push for sustainability and self-reliance. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, too, has advocated wider adoption of electric vehicles and greener public mobility initiatives as part of efforts to reduce pollution and dependence on conventional fuels.