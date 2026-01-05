CII delegation meets CM Yogi; industry cites improved investment climate in Uttar Pradesh

A delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and highlighted significant improvements in the state’s business and investment climate, attributing the change to better law and order, administrative stability, and faster project execution. CII backs UP’s investment momentum.

The delegation included CII President Rajiv Memani, Umashankar Bhartia, Chairman and Managing Director of India Glycols Ltd., and Sunil Mishra. Discussions focused on industrial expansion, infrastructure development, and policy support for new investments in the state.

Industry representatives said that Uttar Pradesh’s governance and administrative systems have undergone a “complete transformation” under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, making on-ground operations easier and enabling time-bound implementation of projects.

They noted that strict law and order has emerged as a key factor in boosting investor confidence, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a preferred destination for large, medium, and small industries from across the country. The delegation also expressed interest in contributing to the state government’s vision of building a one-trillion-dollar economy.

Infrastructure development—including expressways, industrial corridors, airports, logistics hubs, and improved access to power and water—was cited as strengthening the state’s industrial ecosystem. Industry leaders said recent reforms, including decriminalisation measures and investor-friendly policies, have further enhanced confidence.

The delegation also discussed the state’s single-window clearance system, Nivesh Mitra, which currently offers over 525 services across 43 departments through time-bound, digital approvals. The upcoming Nivesh Mitra 3.0, which will include AI and chatbot-based support, is expected to further simplify the investor experience.