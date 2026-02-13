CM Dhami lays foundation stone for ₹12 crore road-widening project in Dehradun’s Sahaspur

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the second phase of a road-widening project worth ₹12.03 crore in the Sahaspur Assembly constituency of Dehradun district. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the foundation stone laying ceremony for a road-widening project in Sahaspur, Dehradun district.

The project, approved under a chief ministerial announcement, involves widening of the road stretch from Mithiberry to Chandni Chowk via Parwal, and from Parwal to Vigyan Dham, Jhajhra. The second phase covers a 10-km stretch and is aimed at improving traffic flow and regional connectivity.

Addressing a public gathering, the chief minister said strong road infrastructure is the backbone of overall development. “Improved connectivity accelerates trade, tourism, education and healthcare services, while strengthening the local economy,” he said.

Multiple development projects announced for Sahaspur During the event, Dhami announced a series of development works for the Sahaspur constituency, including construction of a tubewell for drinking water supply in Bhauwala, a drainage channel from Daru Chowk to the Keshavwala river to address waterlogging, and construction of a cremation ground near Arcadia Barowala Park.

Additional announcements included embankment and road construction from Asanpur to the cremation ground, embankments along the Asan river in Umedpur and Parwal to protect agricultural land, embankment work to safeguard residential areas in municipal ward number 93 at Barowala, and construction of a road to the cremation ground in Paundha along with embankment work to prevent land erosion caused by a drain.

The chief minister said the state government remains committed to expanding basic infrastructure in line with public needs and aspirations.

Focus on inclusive growth and women-led development Highlighting the state’s development trajectory, Dhami said national and international assessments have placed Uttarakhand among leading states in inclusive growth. Emphasising women’s empowerment, he said women are central to the hill economy, adding that under the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative, self-help groups are producing goods capable of competing with multinational companies.

He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy. “Uttarakhand’s economy has grown 26 times, the state budget has crossed ₹1 lakh crore, power generation has increased fourfold, and reverse migration has risen by 44%,” he said.

‘Zero tolerance on threats to Uttarakhand’s identity’ Dhami reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards any threat to Uttarakhand’s cultural identity and demographic balance. He cited measures such as the Uniform Civil Code, a strict anti-copying law, and action against illegal encroachments and land mafias as part of the government’s commitment to good governance.

He also said employment generation remains a priority, with preparations underway for 10,000–12,000 recruitments during the current financial year.

The chief minister praised local MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir for his proactive approach in raising regional issues. Pundir said the state was witnessing new benchmarks in governance and development under Dhami’s leadership, with focused efforts for youth, women and farmers.