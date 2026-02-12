CM Dhami reviews rail projects, pushes for parallel roads and hill connectivity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reviewed the progress of ongoing and proposed railway projects in the state and directed officials to explore innovative infrastructure solutions to maximise public benefit from rail development in the Himalayan region. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs a review meeting on railway projects at the Secretariat in Dehradun.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister instructed that escape tunnels being constructed alongside railway tunnels should be developed as parallel roads wherever feasible. He said a detailed plan should be prepared on how escape tunnels created under the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail line could be utilised in the future to improve road connectivity and disaster management.

The Chief Minister also asked officials to examine the feasibility of extending the rail line from Karnaprayag to Bageshwar to strengthen connectivity in the Kumaon region. He directed that work on the Tanakpur–Bageshwar rail line be expedited and said multiple alignment options should be evaluated to ensure wider regional benefit, including the possibility of linking Almora and Someshwar.

Dhami said the state government would urge the Centre to declare the Tanakpur–Bageshwar rail line a national project, which would help fast-track its execution and ensure adequate funding.

Emphasising integrated development around railway infrastructure, the Chief Minister directed that comprehensive redevelopment plans be prepared for areas surrounding under-construction railway stations under the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag project. He said these stations should be developed as economic hubs, with special provisions for local markets, self-help groups and the sale of indigenous products.

He also instructed officials to begin awareness drives in villages and towns near upcoming stations to encourage local residents towards self-employment opportunities such as homestays and to link them with relevant welfare schemes. Roadmaps should also be prepared for the development of nearby villages, religious sites and tourist destinations to facilitate smooth movement of the large number of visitors expected in the future.

During the meeting, officials informed that 72.5% of the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail project has been completed so far, while tunnel construction has reached 95.3%. The project includes a total of 28 tunnels—16 main tunnels and 12 escape tunnels. Railway stations under the project are being developed on distinct cultural and spiritual themes, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Radha-Krishna, Maa Raj Rajeshwari, Maa Dhari Devi and Uttarakhand’s folk heritage.

Regarding the Tanakpur–Bageshwar rail line, officials said that the Railways has proposed three survey alignments and is also examining alternative routes, including options to connect Almora and Someshwar.