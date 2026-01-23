CM Hemant Soren Receives Warm Welcome from Jharkhand Diaspora in London

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and MLA Kalpana Murmu Soren arrived in London late Wednesday night from Davos, where they were warmly received by Jharkhand scholars and members of the state’s diaspora residing in the UK. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and MLA Kalpana Murmu Soren being welcomed by members of the Jharkhand diaspora in London. (PTI)

The chief minister and his wife, who is also the Chairperson of the Women and Child Development Committee of the Jharkhand Assembly, were greeted with traditional tribal songs and music, creating an emotional and celebratory atmosphere at their arrival.

Expressing his gratitude, Soren said he was deeply moved by the reception accorded to him. “I am overwhelmed by this welcome and left speechless. Seeing the affection and respect shown by our people makes me feel proud. Jharkhand’s people are making the state proud in London,” the chief minister said.

Kalpana Murmu Soren also thanked the diaspora members for the warm reception, stating that the welcome late at night reflected their deep emotional connection with Jharkhand. She extended greetings to all present and expressed appreciation for their continued engagement with the state.

Members of the Jharkhand diaspora present at the reception said they felt emotional on meeting their chief minister and described the interaction as a moment of pride and connection with their homeland. The cultural welcome, they said, reflected their affection and respect for the leadership and their roots.