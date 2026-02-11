CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches Single Women Self-Employment Scheme in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday launched the Chief Minister Single Women Self-Employment Scheme at a programme held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Dehradun. The initiative, implemented by the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department, aims to promote financial independence and entrepreneurship among single women across the state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami transfers financial assistance to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Single Women Self-Employment Scheme through DBT at the CM residence in Dehradun on Tuesday.

As part of the first phase, the Chief Minister transferred ₹3.45 crore directly into the bank accounts of 484 beneficiaries from six districts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The beneficiaries include women from Bageshwar (42), Dehradun (191), Nainital (75), Pauri (66), Tehri (23) and Udham Singh Nagar (87). The departmental calendar was also released on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the scheme would provide economic security, dignity and self-reliance to women who are managing households on their own. He said women play a crucial role in the progress of society and that empowering them strengthens families as well as communities.

The Chief Minister said that under the scheme, widows, deserted and divorced women, survivors of acid attacks and crime, transgender persons, and women compelled to live independently for any reason have been included. He added that beneficiaries from the remaining seven districts — around 540 women — would receive approximately ₹4 crore through DBT by the end of the month.

Highlighting the government’s broader commitment to women empowerment, Dhami referred to initiatives taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, including 33% reservation for women in legislatures, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Ujjwala Yojana, Lakhpati Didi scheme, and the abolition of triple talaq. He also said Uttarakhand has taken a lead in women’s safety and rights by implementing the Uniform Civil Code and providing 30% reservation for women in government services.

The Chief Minister said nearly five lakh women in Uttarakhand are currently engaged in economic activities through over 70,000 self-help groups, supported by more than 7,000 village organisations and 500 cluster-level federations. He added that over 1.68 lakh women in the state have already become ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

Women Empowerment and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya said the scheme would help single women become self-reliant and generate employment for others. She said the initiative would bring a transformative change in the lives of women who have long faced social and economic challenges.

Secretary Chandresh Yadav said that under the scheme, projects worth up to ₹2 lakh would be approved per beneficiary. The government will provide a subsidy of 75% or up to ₹1.5 lakh, whichever is lower, while the beneficiary will contribute the remaining 25% through personal resources or loans.